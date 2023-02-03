Back

‘Physical: 100' contestant Kim Chun-ri defends male opponent over controversial ‘death match’ in show

She said that both of them competed fairly as athletes.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 03, 2023, 02:41 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

“Physical: 100”, a South Korean reality Netflix series that pits a hundred contestants in top physical shape against each other, premiered on Jan. 24.

Singaporean actress Elaine Wong participated in the show, appearing briefly in the initial episodes.

More recently, in the preview video of the third and fourth episodes, contestants were seen picking their opponents for a “one-to-one death match”.

The matches were held in two separate arenas chosen by the contestants. Half the participant pool was eliminated from the round.

Episodes three and four have since been released on Jan. 31, Tuesday.

Controversy over fight

However, the preview of the match between bodybuilder Kim Chun-ri and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Park Hyung-geun has sparked some controversy.

The full match was aired in Episode 3 of the series.

In the short preview, Park and Kim were first seen grappling each other.

Image via YouTube/The Swoon & Netflix

Then, Park seemed to have the upper hand and pinned Kim under him, placing his knee at her solar plexus.

Image via YouTube/The Swoon & Netflix

Other contestants who were watching the match were visibly concerned, making comments such as “He shows zero mercy” and “He’s merciless”.

Image via YouTube/The Swoon & Netflix

Image via YouTube/The Swoon & Netflix

Park was also seen making a gesture with his hands, seemingly telling those watching to keep their mouth shut.

However, it is unclear if he was directly responding to the spectators's comments, or if the editing in the preview had made it seem that way.

Image via YouTube/The Swoon & Netflix

According to The Korea Herald, netizens on the South Korean internet community The Qoo criticised Park for being “cheap” and “dirty” for choosing a woman as an opponent and using MMA fighting techniques to tackle her.

The comment section under the YouTube video also has mixed comments about the fight.

Image via YouTube/The Swoon

Image via YouTube/The Swoon

Kim defends Park

In response to netizens’ comments and the backlash against Park, Kim posted on her Instagram account on Jan. 31 to explain her stance on the controversy.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김춘리(chunri kim) (@chunri.kim)

She said that she did not expect so much discussion on the preview and that she was aware of internet trolls making malicious comments about Park.

She clarified that both of them competed fairly as athletes and she knew that Park is an MMA fighter.

Kim added that it was her first experience being tackled using MMA techniques even though she has been exercising since she was young.

Shut down internet trolls

Kim then maintained that she had no issues and complaints about the match, and that there had been some misunderstandings based on the reactions of the female participants.

She expressed that there was no point fighting even before the full episode was released and called out those who made derogatory comments on her account against Park.

One should just enjoy the show as it is for entertainment, Kim believed.

She and Park are also said to be getting along well, having shook hands with smiles after the match.

As of time of writing, her post has garnered over 6,700 likes and more than 600 comments.

Top images via Kim Chun-ri's Instagram, YouTube/The Swoon & Netflix

S'pore married woman helped lover install camcorder to film her daughter showering, gets 10 weeks jail

The man's lawyer argued it was "a joke taken too far".

February 03, 2023, 02:09 PM

MP & Grab roles are 'distinct', any conflict of interest will be declared or avoided: Tin Pei Ling

She said she admires Grab's strong social mission.

February 03, 2023, 01:38 PM

Cherry blossoms expected to flower between late March & early May across Japan in 2023

Flowering is forecasted in Tokyo on March 21.

February 03, 2023, 12:48 PM

MOE to raise bursary amount for eligible diploma & undergraduate S'poreans from AY2023

Students from lower-income households will benefit from the largest increase.

February 03, 2023, 12:30 PM

Student licks soy sauce bottle & cup in Sushiro in Japan, company files police report

The company that operates Sushiro sees its stock price fall.

February 03, 2023, 12:06 PM

27 adult dogs in S'pore seeking forever homes in Feb. 2023 adoption drive

No puppies here (except puppies at heart).

February 03, 2023, 11:12 AM

1-for-1 hotel deals, discounts for F&B & activities at Sentosa with free membership

Can get 1-for-1 craft beers at SouthSide Interim Market too.

February 03, 2023, 10:59 AM

Couple abandons baby at check-in counter in Israeli airport instead of buying the infant a ticket

The couple was either unable or unwilling to purchase a ticket for the infant.

February 03, 2023, 10:40 AM

Police arrest man, 31, within 18 hours of suspected armed robbery at Pasir Ris minimart

Knife and cash amount to few hundred dollars seized.

February 03, 2023, 10:37 AM

M'sian man & friends give elderly Chinese woman a lift during CNY as she couldn't get MRT ticket to go home

A kind gesture.

February 03, 2023, 12:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.