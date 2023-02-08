11 S’pore animal welfare groups petition to ban confining dogs in factories, workshops & religious grounds

Chained Dog Awareness Singapore (CDAS) has started a petition to put an end to chained and confined dogs in factories, workshops, and religious grounds.

The initiative has been backed by several animal welfare groups, including the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres).

Dozens of cases each month

The dogs in question are sometimes kept as guard dogs in these premises, where there is poor consideration for their welfare as they are often only provided with bare minimum levels of care.

While stories of such factory dogs are shared online in an appeal for help, these are just a few of the numerous cases encountered by animal welfare groups.

Speaking to Mothership, a CDAS spokesperson said they see roughly 30 to 40 cases every year.

Aarthi Sankar, Executive Director of SPCA, told Mothership its 24/7 emergency rescue service and inspectorate handle an average of 10 to 15 cases per month concerning dogs kept in factories and workshops.

A majority of the cases involve injured, lost or ill dogs. However, a portion of them live in cramped and unsanitary environments, exposed to noise and pollution with no protection from the elements and lack proper care, said Sankar.

"As a result of the absence of a designated caregiver, these dogs frequently experience neglect and compromised welfare. The SPCA and other animal welfare groups urge the authorities to evaluate the situation and take measures to promote the welfare of these dogs."

The petition

The petition calls for a ban on chaining or confinement of these dogs.

It also states a list of conditions that should be met if owners wish to keep a dog on the premises.

They include keeping the dog away from fire hazards, ensuring its shelter is sufficiently spacious, making sure the dog gets vaccinated each year and walking the dog twice a day.

Otherwise, the dog should be handed over to the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme for stray dogs, wrote the petition.

When it comes to animal ownership regulations and guidelines in Singapore, this group of dogs fall through the cracks.

This makes it a challenging landscape for animal welfare groups, many of which are volunteer-run, to navigate.

Not only will the petition raise awareness about the issue, it will also aid animal welfare groups in building a case to the authorities for stronger legislation against such dog ownership.

Supported by 11 animal welfare groups

The cause is supported by a total of 11 animal welfare organisations:

Chained Dog Awareness Singapore Acres Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD) Causes for Animals - Singapore Exclusively Mongrels Limited Forget Me Not MercyLight Adoption Mutts Rescue Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS) SOSD Singapore SPCA Singapore

At the time of writing, 9,700 people have signed the petition addressed to the directors of the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

The petition states:

"If you believe all dogs, both strays and pedigree are of the same worth, please sign this petition to change the fate of this group of suffering dogs. No sentient being should be subjected to such cruelty."

You can sign the petition here.

Top images by CDAS.