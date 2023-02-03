Police arrest man, 31, within 18 hours of suspected armed robbery at Pasir Ris minimart

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery.

On Feb. 1, 2023 at about 1.50am, the police were alerted to a case of armed robbery in a minimart along Pasir Ris Street 11.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, robbed the victim by demanding that the victim hand over money from the cash register.

No injuries were reported.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within 18 hours of the report.

Cash amounting to S$276, a knife, clothes and belongings were seized.

The man will be charged in court on Feb. 3 with the offence of armed robbery.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of between three to 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong said: “The man committed a brazen act of robbery, and the police will spare no effort in ensuring that offenders are swiftly apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law."

"Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of physical appearance and any distinctive physical features of the perpetrator, and call the police as soon as possible.”

