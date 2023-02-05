Back

Man, 60, arrested for fatal hit-&-run in Pasir Ris, victim's daughter appeals for witnesses

The daughter was living overseas in Sweden when she learnt of the news.

Tan Min-Wei | February 05, 2023, 10:11 PM

Events

Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection to the death of a 68-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run.

The woman's daughter is appealing for witnesses.

Pasir Ris accident

Responding to queries from Mothership, police said that they were alerted to the accident at 6:05am on Jan. 27, 2023.

It involved a van and a pedestrian at the intersection of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Pasir Ris Drive 6.

A female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where she later passed away.

The van driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death.

The woman's daughter, Sharon Lim, has appealed for witnesses to step forward via the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Rushed home on hearing

Lim was based in Sweden at the time of her mother's death, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

She rushed back to Singapore after being told about the incident by her uncle.

According to her, she has been visiting the scene of the incident almost every day to looks for witnesses.

Describing her mother as a "simple woman" who had devoted herself to her family, Lim said that the Covid-19 pandemic had separated the pair for almost three years.

Lim spoke about her plans to return to Singapore to visit her mother in March this year, as well to bring her mother to Sweden in July—plans that can no longer be fulfilled.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

 

