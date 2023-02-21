S'pore eatery confirms 'No Pork Lard' sign really meant 'No Pork/ No Lard', pork items removed for some time but put back on menu

A restaurant in Paya Lebar Quarter drew complaints from a TikTok video posted on Feb. 18, 2023, due to its confusing sign.

A sign that read "No Pork Lard" was hung outside on the menu, but TikTok user, @lunanguyen.hb (Luna), pointed out in their set menu that the restaurant still offered pork for one of their items.

On Feb. 19, 2023, the sign was taken down by the restaurant.

Speaking to Mothership, the restaurant in question, Tingkat PeraMakan, apologised for the confusion caused by the contradictory information.

Pork dishes removed for months but made a return to the menu

A spokesperson from Tingkat PeraMakan said that at the end of Nov., 2022, the company decided to remove pork dishes so more people would be able to try their food.

As such, they put up a sign at their outlets reading, "No Pork, No Lard".

The spokesperson stressed that the restaurant is not "Halal" certified.

However, while the restaurant said that they marked out the pork dishes on the main menu, they overlooked the set menu, which was a side menu.

"This is certainly our mistake and we apologise unreservedly for it."

The spokesperson added that pork dishes were reintroduced to the menu on Feb. 13, 2023, after receiving feedback from customers.

According to the restaurant, the signage was also removed on the same day across all outlets.

In response to Mothership's queries, Luna shared that she visited Tingkat PeraMakan at Paya Lebar Quarter on Feb. 17, 2023, at 7:30 pm, and the sign was still up.

The sign was only removed when she went back to Paya Lebar Quarter on Feb. 19, 2023.

"We [would] like to assure you that it [was] never our intention to mislead anyone, and while the signage of 'No Pork and No Lard' was up, no pork was served in our restaurants," the spokesperson said.

"Once again, please accept our apologies and we will definitely be more careful in the future."

Top photo via TikTok/@lunanguyen.hb and Google Maps