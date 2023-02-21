Back

S'pore eatery confirms 'No Pork Lard' sign really meant 'No Pork/ No Lard', pork items removed for some time but put back on menu

Verdict: the sign reads "No Pork, No Lard".

Hannah Martens | February 21, 2023, 05:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A restaurant in Paya Lebar Quarter drew complaints from a TikTok video posted on Feb. 18, 2023, due to its confusing sign.

A sign that read "No Pork Lard" was hung outside on the menu, but TikTok user, @lunanguyen.hb (Luna), pointed out in their set menu that the restaurant still offered pork for one of their items.

On Feb. 19, 2023, the sign was taken down by the restaurant.

Speaking to Mothership, the restaurant in question, Tingkat PeraMakan, apologised for the confusion caused by the contradictory information.

Pork dishes removed for months but made a return to the menu

A spokesperson from Tingkat PeraMakan said that at the end of Nov., 2022, the company decided to remove pork dishes so more people would be able to try their food.

As such, they put up a sign at their outlets reading, "No Pork, No Lard".

The spokesperson stressed that the restaurant is not "Halal" certified.

However, while the restaurant said that they marked out the pork dishes on the main menu, they overlooked the set menu, which was a side menu.

"This is certainly our mistake and we apologise unreservedly for it."

The spokesperson added that pork dishes were reintroduced to the menu on Feb. 13, 2023, after receiving feedback from customers.

According to the restaurant, the signage was also removed on the same day across all outlets.

In response to Mothership's queries, Luna shared that she visited Tingkat PeraMakan at Paya Lebar Quarter on Feb. 17, 2023, at 7:30 pm, and the sign was still up.

The sign was only removed when she went back to Paya Lebar Quarter on Feb. 19, 2023.

"We [would] like to assure you that it [was] never our intention to mislead anyone, and while the signage of 'No Pork and No Lard' was up, no pork was served in our restaurants," the spokesperson said.

"Once again, please accept our apologies and we will definitely be more careful in the future."

Top photo via TikTok/@lunanguyen.hb and Google Maps

2 rats apparently electrocuted by wires above Telok Blangah hawker stall, causing burnt smell & smoke

The rats were believed to be killed after contacting electrical wires.

February 21, 2023, 05:22 PM

New Marvel x Pandora Guardians of the Galaxy collection now available online & in stores islandwide

Collect all six.

February 21, 2023, 04:54 PM

MAS & Reserve Bank of India launches real-time payment system link between S'pore & India

The link between PayNow and Unified Payments Interface will help customers send and receive funds between the two countries.

February 21, 2023, 04:13 PM

Chonky cat Gacek a top tourist attraction in Poland with 5-star reviews

Finally a reason to visit Poland.

February 21, 2023, 02:44 PM

S'pore fan throws red panties on stage for Westlife to autograph

She wanted Westlife to have something from down south.

February 21, 2023, 02:11 PM

S'pore boy, 15, detained under ISA, idolises Osama bin Laden & willing to conduct suicide ops

Youngest to be detained under the Internal Security Act for terrorism-related activities.

February 21, 2023, 02:01 PM

Tampines North HDB void decks spruced up with butterfly murals inspired by local species

Pretty street art.

February 21, 2023, 01:53 PM

McDonald’s S'pore free 'Big Mac' lunch boxes on Carousell for up to S$40

Tsk.

February 21, 2023, 01:46 PM

Woman denied entry to M'sia parliament building for wearing knee-length skirt with slit

The visitor was only allowed to return if she changed her skirt.

February 21, 2023, 12:26 PM

Tai Er Chinese restaurant in Jurong offering S$4,350 for manager role, S$15/hour for part-timers

The restaurant is known for paying above-average salaries in China.

February 21, 2023, 12:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.