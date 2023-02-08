MRT service between Woodlands & Yishun disrupted for 6 hours on Wednesday morning

A six-hour MRT train disruption on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 affected the commute along a section of the North-South Line between Woodlands and Yishun stations.

The disruption has since been attributed to a glitch affecting a switch that allows trains to change tracks, otherwise known as a track point fault.

The issue began at about 6:45am, train operator SMRT said in a Facebook post.

SMRT said the fault occurred on the North-South Line between Sembawang and Admiralty MRT stations.

Commuters were initially informed that 10 minutes of added travel time would be needed between the two stations.

They were later advised to add at least 25 minutes to their travel time.

"Free regular bus and bridging bus services are also available between those stations," SMRT said.

Commuters were also told to take alternative routes, such as the Thomson-East Coast Line, to get to the city area.

Regular train service resumed by 12:47pm, SMRT added.

In the Facebook update, SMRT said staff were required to "physically check, troubleshoot and remedy the faulty point machine".

A point machine is used to control train movements at rail junctions when trains move from one track to another.

"For safety, once the fault was detected, trains moved at a slow speed of 5kmh, resulting in commuters being advised to add 25 minutes’ train travel time," SMRT also said.

"To rectify the fault, our staff went onto the track to investigate the issue. We also deployed more staff to assist service ambassadors to manage the peak-hour crowds at affected stations."

Top photo via SMRT