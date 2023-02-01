Back

Waterloo Street thrift shop holding donation drive for preloved items from Feb. 13-19

Donate for a good cause.

Zoe Ern Yap | February 01, 2023, 11:51 AM

Are you decluttering and looking for places to donate your preloved items to?

Besides the convenient places listed here, New2U thrift shop is a good alternative to consider as they are carrying out a donation drive this month.

Doing good

As the thrift shop is under the Singapore Council of Women's Organisation (SCWO), 100% of proceeds go towards the women under their care who are victims of domestic violence, women who require marital and child support and "supporting [their] efforts to achieve gender equality".

The SCWO aims to help women and child survivors of domestic abuse.

The donation drive will be held from Feb. 13-19, but to participate, one must RSVP by Feb. 4.

What to donate

Items that are accepted include:

  • Men and women's fashion

  • Kids and babies clothes

  • Accessories

  • Toys and board games

  • Home decorations

Items that are not accepted are:

  • Undergarments/ towels

  • Soft toys and incomplete toy sets

  • Electronics and electrical appliances

  • CDs, DVDs, cassettes and VCDs

  • Bulky exercise equipment

  • Books

To take part in this donation drive, one can RSVP through the link here by Feb. 4.

Location

New2U thrift shop is located at 96 Waterloo St, Singapore 187967.

It is open from Monday to Friday, 10:30am-2:30pm. On the last Sunday of the month, it opens from 11am-2pm.

Helplines

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence, one can seek help at the avenues provided here.

Top image via Fiyah Faith/ Google Maps.

