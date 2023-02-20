Back

Netflix to release safe for work documentary, 'Money Shot: The Pornhub Story'

The documentary will be a deep dive of the adult entertainment industry.

Nixon Tan | February 20, 2023, 06:10 PM

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a safe for work reveal-all documentary on Pornhub.

Image via Netflix

Dropping on Mar. 15, the documentary will "feature interviews with performers, activists, and past employees and offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub." according to Netflix.

According to Variety, Netflix's description of "Money Shot" reads:

"As anti-trafficking organisations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?"

Suzanne Hillinger, director and producer of "Money Shot", said in a statement provided by Netflix:

"This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content. Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world."

Controversial platform

Pornhub's Instagram and YoutTube accounts have been shut down in October and December 2022 respectively, according to Yahoo News and The Verge.

Pornhub was initially banned from Instagram in September 2022, before announcing their return with a tweet on Oct. 18, 2022.

Their account was shortly removed on Oct. 26.

According to The Verge, the account broke Meta's terms of service multiple times over a span of 10 years.

Their YouTube channel with over 900,000 subscribers that posted safe for work content was also taken down due to "multiple violations of community guidelines".

In 2020, Visa and Mastercard cut off transactions on Pornhub over the presence of "unlawful content".

Top photo via Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

