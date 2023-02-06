S$1 Nasi Lemak still exists in S'pore, at Blk 20 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 coffeeshop

Keeping up with rising costs is not easy for small businesses these days.

So it may come as a surprise to many that one stall at Toa Payoh, Kedai Makan Muhajirin, is still serving S$1 Nasi Lemak.

S$1 Nasi Lemak at Toa Payoh

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin recently shared a short video on Facebook trying out the food at the stall and talking to its owner, Encik Tahir.

Located at Blk 20 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 coffeeshop, the stall has been selling S$1 nasi lemak for 36 years.

The coconut rice is topped with fried egg, ikan bilis with peanuts, cucumber and sambal chilli.

Making money is not a priority for Tahir, as he told Amrin: "I rather be rich in virtues than material wealth".

Amrin also added in his post that Tahir is selling Nasi Lemak at such an affordable price because "it’s about doing good for residents living in the area, some of whom are not well-off".

According to Singapore Foodie, you can add a fried fish for S$0.50, or chicken wing which will bring the total cost of the meal to S$2.20.

The stall operates six days a week, from 6am to 1:30pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Commenters express appreciation

The comment section was flooded with appreciation for Tahir and his family, with some offering to pay more to support the stall.

You can read the full post here:

Top image via Facebook/Amrin Amin