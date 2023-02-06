Back

S$1 Nasi Lemak still exists in S'pore, at Blk 20 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 coffeeshop

Hidden gem.

Nixon Tan | February 06, 2023, 03:58 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Keeping up with rising costs is not easy for small businesses these days.

So it may come as a surprise to many that one stall at Toa Payoh, Kedai Makan Muhajirin, is still serving S$1 Nasi Lemak.

S$1 Nasi Lemak at Toa Payoh

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin recently shared a short video on Facebook trying out the food at the stall and talking to its owner, Encik Tahir.

Located at Blk 20 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 coffeeshop, the stall has been selling S$1 nasi lemak for 36 years.

The coconut rice is topped with fried egg, ikan bilis with peanuts, cucumber and sambal chilli.

Image via Facebook/Amrin Amin

Making money is not a priority for Tahir, as he told Amrin: "I rather be rich in virtues than material wealth".

Amrin also added in his post that Tahir is selling Nasi Lemak at such an affordable price because "it’s about doing good for residents living in the area, some of whom are not well-off".

Image via Facebook/Amrin Amin

Image via Google Maps

According to Singapore Foodie, you can add a fried fish for S$0.50, or chicken wing which will bring the total cost of the meal to S$2.20.

The stall operates six days a week, from 6am to 1:30pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Commenters express appreciation

The comment section was flooded with appreciation for Tahir and his family, with some offering to pay more to support the stall.

Image via Facebook/Amrin Amin

Image via Facebook/Amrin Amin

Image via Facebook/Amrin Amin

Image via Facebook/Amrin Amin

You can read the full post here:

Top image via Facebook/Amrin Amin

Reasons for government's funding of SPH Media Trust have not changed: Josephine Teo

Teo explained why there is no change to the amount of funding for SMT, though she emphasized that it does not make it right for anyone to overstate circulation numbers.

February 06, 2023, 03:31 PM

Litterbugs in Johor face S$155 fine as state steps up enforcement

This comes on the back of Johor's aim to become a developed state by 2030.

February 06, 2023, 03:12 PM

Voting by mail for overseas S'poreans, voting by beds for nursing home residents among proposed amendments to election laws

Changes to enhance the electoral process.

February 06, 2023, 02:28 PM

SG Arrival Card for returning S'poreans & residents still needed for disease control: Ong Ye Kung

He explained that the SG arrival card provides dynamic information not recorded in government databases.

February 06, 2023, 02:08 PM

Sushiro in Japan no longer allowing sushi to ride conveyor belts following licking incident

End of tradition. And food waste.

February 06, 2023, 01:31 PM

'Vacant' 3-room Jurong East HDB flat listed for S$500,000

The property agent described the unit as not renovated.

February 06, 2023, 01:11 PM

Man military marches in middle of Yishun Ave 2 road in rain in civilian wear

Book out ah?

February 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

ICA: S'pore will study feasibility of clearing Causeway customs only once 'if & when' it receives M'sia's proposal

ICA also highlighted multiple initiatives that it had already put in place to ease traffic.

February 06, 2023, 11:53 AM

Bedok hawker has kept S$2 cai png price stable for last 18 years

She said she is doing it for the elderly.

February 06, 2023, 11:42 AM

Golden Mile's Thai Supermarket opening at Aperia Mall

New location.

February 06, 2023, 11:30 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.