S'pore Mufti responds to recent detention of radicalised youth, asserts 'there's no place for violence & aggression'

Singapore's Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir has released a statement in light of recent incidents of hate and violence around the world.

Nazirudin asserts that "there is no place for violence and aggression, not in the name of our faith and our beloved Prophet’s teachings".

He also addressed the recent incident of an 18-year-old Singaporean who was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after being self-radicalised by online propaganda and found to have planned to undertake armed violence in Singapore and overseas.

Do more to guide youths

In a Facebook post by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Feb. 2, Nazirudin described the youth as a "misguided young Muslim" who had channelled his religious fervour "wrongly" and "dangerously".

Nazirudin added that more has to be done to "guide and convince" the young generation that "our faith calls for the pursuit of goodness and kindness at all times and in the most challenging circumstances".

He also reminded people to be discerning when it comes to online sources of religious knowledge. "Ask if you doubt," he added.

Nazirudin also urged parents to monitor what their children's online activities and intervene when necessary.

No place for violence and aggression

In light of events happening in Palestine, Sweden and Pakistan, the Mufti said that "the world must change its course" to preserve harmony and mutual respect.

"It is not okay to hurt or harm others, not okay to burn and desecrate religious texts, not okay to attack any places of worship or places held sacred by others," the Mufti said.

"If we condone any of this, nothing is left of our humanity. No one will be safe in such a world" he added as he stressed that "a safe world is our shared responsibility".

You can read the full post here:

Top photo via ISD and Instagram/@nazirudinmnasir