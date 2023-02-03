Back

S'pore Mufti responds to recent detention of radicalised youth, asserts 'there's no place for violence & aggression'

The teen had channelled his religious fervour "wrongly" and "dangerously", the Mufti said.

Nixon Tan | February 03, 2023, 03:50 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir has released a statement in light of recent incidents of hate and violence around the world.

Nazirudin asserts that "there is no place for violence and aggression, not in the name of our faith and our beloved Prophet’s teachings".

He also addressed the recent incident of an 18-year-old Singaporean who was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after being self-radicalised by online propaganda and found to have planned to undertake armed violence in Singapore and overseas.

Do more to guide youths

In a Facebook post by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Feb. 2, Nazirudin described the youth as a "misguided young Muslim" who had channelled his religious fervour "wrongly" and "dangerously".

Nazirudin added that more has to be done to "guide and convince" the young generation that "our faith calls for the pursuit of goodness and kindness at all times and in the most challenging circumstances".

He also reminded people to be discerning when it comes to online sources of religious knowledge. "Ask if you doubt," he added.

Nazirudin also urged parents to monitor what their children's online activities and intervene when necessary.

No place for violence and aggression

In light of events happening in Palestine, Sweden and Pakistan, the Mufti said that "the world must change its course" to preserve harmony and mutual respect.

"It is not okay to hurt or harm others, not okay to burn and desecrate religious texts, not okay to attack any places of worship or places held sacred by others," the Mufti said.

"If we condone any of this, nothing is left of our humanity. No one will be safe in such a world" he added as he stressed that "a safe world is our shared responsibility".

You can read the full post here:

Top photo via ISD and Instagram/@nazirudinmnasir

M'sia proposes letting travellers at Causeway clear customs only once to ease congestion

The proposal is still in the initial stages.

February 03, 2023, 03:24 PM

Man, 30, who allegedly threw 2 cats off AMK HDB block & slammed cat against wall, charged

Why?!

February 03, 2023, 03:16 PM

Syed Saddiq says M'sia unity govt needs 'wake up call' ahead of state elections

Six states are heading for local elections in the second half of 2023.

February 03, 2023, 03:16 PM

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson performing in S'pore on April 27, tickets from S$98

Calling all Directioners.

February 03, 2023, 03:11 PM

‘Physical: 100' contestant Kim Chun-ri defends male opponent over controversial ‘death match’ in show

She said that both of them competed fairly as athletes.

February 03, 2023, 02:41 PM

S'pore married woman helped lover install camcorder to film her daughter showering, gets 10 weeks jail

The man's lawyer argued it was "a joke taken too far".

February 03, 2023, 02:09 PM

MP & Grab roles are 'distinct', any conflict of interest will be declared or avoided: Tin Pei Ling

She said she admires Grab's strong social mission.

February 03, 2023, 01:38 PM

Cherry blossoms expected to flower between late March & early May across Japan in 2023

Flowering is forecasted in Tokyo on March 21.

February 03, 2023, 12:48 PM

MOE to raise bursary amount for eligible diploma & undergraduate S'poreans from AY2023

Students from lower-income households will benefit from the largest increase.

February 03, 2023, 12:30 PM

Student licks soy sauce bottle & cup in Sushiro in Japan, company files police report

The company that operates Sushiro sees its stock price fall.

February 03, 2023, 12:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.