M’sian family bids tearful farewell to domestic helper of 6 years

A family in Malaysia recently had an emotional farewell with their domestic helper, Siti.

The moving moment was captured in two videos which was shared by Facebook user Tan Mengli on Jan. 29.

Siti was leaving so that she could get married.

Emotional farewell

In the first clip, a tearful Siti (clad in black) warmly embraces Tan’s mother-in-law, who is choking back her tears.

She then hugs an emotional Tan and expresses her thanks, as Tan’s three children are audibly sobbing in the background.

Siti gives the older two children goodbye hugs, before pulling up Tan’s youngest girl to carry her for the last time. She also tries to comfort the wailing girl.

The second clip shows Siti giving the children one last hug and kiss, before waving goodbye.

Domestic helper will be missed by grateful family

In the caption for the videos posted on Jan. 31, Tan wrote, “Thank you for working so hard for this family over the last six years. Now it’s time for you to seek your own happiness, but we truly can’t bear to see you go.”

Tan shared that Siti had stayed with the family since her youngest child was born, and until the child entered Primary 1. She was grateful that the latter loved her children like her very own, and cooked delicious meals for the family.

Tan also thanked Siti jokingly for choosing to leave on the day of her birthday.

Since that afternoon when she left, the family is still heartbroken.

Helper enjoyed close relationship with family

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, Tan said Siti would accompany her children to bed every night and would allow her youngest daughter to snuggle with her.

Apart from her youngest daughter, Siti also enjoyed a close relationship with Tan’s mother-in-law.

Whenever they made bird’s nest soup, Tan’s family would save a bowl for Siti. They would also celebrate her birthday.

To Tan, one of Siti’s best attributes was being a great cook. Tan praised her helper’s cooking skills, and was impressed by her mastery of various cuisines.

She added, “We’re still getting used to life without her. In the past six years, we’ve never quarrelled with her once, or even had to raise our voice at her. She’s family.”

Pursuing her happiness

During the course of her work, Siti met a man from Sabah online, and they began chatting.

Their friendship developed into romance and eventually, they were engaged to be married.

“We tried various ways to keep her, such as raising her pay, but she insisted on pursuing her happiness,” Tan said.

Tan also suggested that Siti could try living with her boyfriend first, and the door was always open for her to return.

Nevertheless, the latter said that she would prefer to rest in Indonesia instead, as she was no longer as young or fit as before.

Tan ultimately gave Siti her blessing, and wished she would find the happiness she desired.

Netizens touched by the farewell

In the comment section, some netizens wished Siti a bright future, while others expressed that the touching farewell triggered warm memories. One commenter shared that he fondly remembered a previous helper who used to work for him.

Another added that Siti was fortunate to have such a loving employer and family, who would miss her when she was gone.

To which Tan responded, “We are the ones who are blessed to have met such an amazing helper.”

Top image via Mengli Tan/Facebook