Back

M'sian national hockey player under investigation for racial slur about A R Rahman concert

Hanis Onn will face a disciplinary committee.

Tan Min-Wei | February 01, 2023, 11:25 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has instructed the Malaysian National Sports Council to investigate a national hockey player for using racially insensitive language.

Racially charged stereotypes

Malaysian national hockey player Hanis Onn commented on an Instagram video showing the audience for A. R. Rahman's Jan. 28 concert, alluding to a negative racial stereotype.

The 26 year-old is characterised by Malaysian outlet Says as a "star player", and considers her a highly influential young personality.

A. R. Rahman, the legendary Indian composer, recently played to a packed Bukit Jalil stadium. The concert had many luminaries in attendance, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The video was innocuous enough, showing the gathered audience.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kosmo! Online | Akaun Rasmi (@kosmo_online)

According to Coconuts KL, Hanis apparently commented on the video, stating:

"Bau best lah kat dalam tuh (laughing emoji)"

Image via r/Malaysia

Roughly translated, it says "The smell in there must have been the best", playing into the racially-charged stereotype that Malaysian Indians have body odour.

The comment was first surfaced by the Malaysia subreddit, where commenters decried it as racist.

Hanis has since issued an apology, and turned her Instagram account private.

Saying her comment was an "error" and "careless", she said that throughout her 10 year hockey career she had been "surrounded with friends from various races".

Ministerial level disapproval

However, the outcry over the comment has not gone unnoticed by sporting authorities in Malaysia.

Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh was asked about the comment at the end of a press conference on Jan. 31.

According to Says, Yeoh said that she had instructed the National Sports Council to conduct an investigation into the comment. She also said that the Council and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation would be discussing the matter later in the day.

Once she had had heard from the council, only then would she make a formal decision about the the matter.

New Straits Times reported that Hanis will face the disciplinary committee of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation.

Confederation president Subahan Kamal said, "We are concerned over the matter and as the minister had said, there's no room for racism in sports. We have always reminded our athletes to be tactful with their conduct as they are public figures."

More racist comments

While the concert was generally well-received, there was at least one other racist incident to emerge on social media.

therakyatpost reported on yet another Instagram user who used a racist term to describe the music that was being played.

The Instagrammer had posted a story of her at the concert, but with a caption saying that she preferred Hindustani songs, and that the K****g songs were "making her dizzy".

However, the song was actually in Hindi.

Top image via @TeamMsia/Twitter

S'pore woman, 40, sprayed neighbour's bird with insecticide, likely led to its breathing difficulties

The woman pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the bird.

February 01, 2023, 11:13 AM

S'porean woman, 28, used hammer to smash dad's head for drinking beer at home as he wet himself before when drunk

The woman had warned her father against drinking at home.

February 01, 2023, 10:00 AM

Song Joong Ki apparently met his British wife when he started learning Italian from her

How cute.

January 31, 2023, 07:57 PM

Man, 69, finds 10 stalactites on ceiling due to water leak, says HDB flat like 'Little Guilin' now

He said his home is like 'Little Guilin'.

January 31, 2023, 07:23 PM

M'sian man, 47, sues former PMs Mahathir & Muhyiddin over high-speed rail cancellation

The HSR project was suspended in September 2018, before being cancelled in December 2020.

January 31, 2023, 06:55 PM

S’pore woman gets friend to help bet on 4D who then refuses to hand over S$200,000 winning ticket

Not your winnings unless you have the ticket.

January 31, 2023, 06:44 PM

McDonald's S'pore to bring back the Quarter Pounder & Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese for good

Finally.

January 31, 2023, 06:22 PM

S'pore animal shelter in urgent need of newspaper donations to line rescue cats' litter trays & baskets

Reduce clutter and help rescue animals at the same time.

January 31, 2023, 06:15 PM

S'porean man, 53, fined S$1,000 for taking down PSP campaign poster during 2020 GE

He will serve four days in jail instead as he is unable to pay the fine.

January 31, 2023, 05:50 PM

Chinese actor Hu Ge announces marriage & birth of baby girl

Congrats!

January 31, 2023, 05:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.