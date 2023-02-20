Back

2 motorcycles & minibus collide along TPE: Woman, 26, riding pillion dies

The minibus driver, 54, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Winnie Li | February 20, 2023, 04:53 PM

A 26-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle passed away on Feb. 20 morning following an accident involving two motorcycles and a minibus along Tampines Expressway.

She was unconscious when she was conveyed to the hospital.

An image shared in a Telegram chat group, which was believed to have been taken in the aftermath of the accident, showed a person in between two motorcycles and a minibus.

The back of the minibus was dented and its back window appeared broken.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident involving two motorcycles and a minibus along Tampines Expressway towards Pan-Island Expressway at 7:59am.

A 29-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while his 26-year-old female pillion was conveyed unconscious to the hospital where she subsequently passed away.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken to Changi General Hospital.

The 54-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, while the other 31-year-old male motorcyclist is also assisting in investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Telegram/@Mathias

