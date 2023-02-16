Back

Molest cases at nightspots in S'pore up 514.2% in 2022

More people going back to such venues.

Belmont Lay | February 16, 2023, 05:13 PM

Events

The number of outrage of modesty cases in nightspots in Singapore in 2022 jumped 514.2 per cent, according to the annual physical crime statistics released by the police on Feb. 16.

The surge saw such cases in nightspots increasing from 21 cases in 2021 to 129 in 2022.

In comparison, there were 104 molest cases at nightspots in 2019.

The police attributed the rise of such cases to public entertainment venues opening again following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Bars, pubs and clubs were allowed to resume nightlife operations in April 2022.

Total number of molest cases for 2022

In total, 1,610 outrage of modesty cases were reported in 2022, a 9.2 per cent increase from the 1,474 cases recorded in 2021.

A total of 938 of the 1,610 cases -- some 58 per cent -- involved culprits known to the victim.

They included colleagues, friends and family members.

Outrage of modesty cases accounted for 8 per cent of total physical crime cases in 2022, the police said.

In 2019, there were 1,605 molest cases.

The number of molest cases on public transport also went up -- by 9.2 per cent from 163 cases in 2021 to 178 in 2022.

The police attributed the increase to more commuters using public transport.

"Smart clubbing" campaign

In January 2023, the police revived the “smart clubbing” campaign over concerns about the increase in molestation cases and fights in and around nightlife spots in 2022.

via SPF

The year-long campaign urge nightlife outlets and patrons to adopt safe clubbing practices.

The campaigns also took place in 2018 and 2019.

The police said any information on the suspect’s appearance, attire, or height will be useful in investigations.

Top photo via Unsplash

