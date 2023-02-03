Back

MOE to raise bursary amount for eligible diploma & undergraduate S'poreans from AY2023

Students from lower-income households will benefit from the largest increase.

Winnie Li | February 03, 2023, 12:30 PM

The Ministry of Education will increase the bursary quanta for eligible diploma and undergraduate Singaporeans studying in post-secondary education institutions (PSEIs) from Academic Year 2023, announced the Ministry in a Press Release on Feb. 3.

These institutions include:

  • Institute of Technical Education

  • polytechnics

  • Autonomous Universities

  • National Institute of Early Childhood Development

  • publicly-funded arts institutions (Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, LASALLE College of the Arts)

Students from households with monthly gross income (GHI) below S$4,400 or per capita income (PCI) below S$1,100 will benefit from the largest increase.

The Ministry also added that about 78,500 students in the PSEIs are expected to benefit from the enhanced bursary quanta in the upcoming Academic Year, up from 74,000 currently.

Full-time students

According to the Ministry, with the enhanced bursaries, full-time Singaporean diploma students who qualify for the highest bursary tier will benefit from bursaries valued at about 95 per cent of their subsidised tuition fees.

Full-time Singaporean undergraduates who qualify for the highest bursary tier will benefit from the bursaries valued at about 75 per cent of their subsidised tuition fees.

Screenshot via MOE

However, the government bursaries for Academic Year (AY) 2023 intake will remain at the same level as the previous AY for full-time medicine and dentistry Singaporean undergraduates.

According to the Ministry, eligible medicine and dentistry students currently benefit from higher government bursaries, which took into consideration of their substantially higher tuition fees.

The amount is further supplemented by significant financial assistance from the universities where needed.

With the combination of government bursary and university aid, a medicine or dentistry undergraduate who qualifies for the highest bursary tier will only need to pay up to S$5,000 per annum in tuition fees for AY2023, which is the same as AY2022.

Screenshot via MOE

Part-time students

Part-time diploma students and undergraduates will also benefit from the enhanced bursary quanta for the upcoming AY.

Students from households with monthly gross income below S$7,500 or per capita income below S$1,875 will benefit from the largest increase.

Screenshot via MOE

Top image via Mothership

