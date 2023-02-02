Back

Mister Donut opening 1st S'pore outlet at Junction 8 in May 2023

Sweet.

Fasiha Nazren | February 02, 2023, 02:53 PM

Here is some good news for fans of international doughnut chain Mister Donut.

Known for its Pon de Ring doughnuts, the chain is set to open its first Singapore outlet in Junction 8, according to a press release.

Photo courtesy of WAttention Plaza.

It is scheduled to open in end-May 2023.

The menu and prices, however, have not yet been confirmed.

Long queues

This comes after its successful run as a pop-up at Jurong Point in July 2022.

The month-long pop-up saw many people forming long queues to get their hands on the famous fried dough pastry.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Customers apparently queued for up to four hours and the queue was about 100 metres long.

Within the month, Mister Donut managed to sell more than 83,000 doughnuts.

Ingredients from Japan

Mister Donut is one of the biggest Japanese doughnut franchise with 9,557 stores in Asia.

Singapore’s first Mister Donut speciality store promises the same high-quality doughnuts, using ingredients from Japan and sending their staff for training at the Mister Donut Academy in Osaka.

Top image from Fasiha Nazren and WAttention Plaza.

