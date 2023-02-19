Back

'We, all S'poreans, thank you': K Shanmugam welcomed 'brave' SCDF team back from Turkey

The team of 68 brave men and women are back home.

Alfie Kwa | February 19, 2023, 06:29 PM

On Feb. 8 and 10, Singapore deployed a total of 68 officers to the city of Kahramanmaraş in Turkey to aid in rescue efforts, following two massive earthquakes.

A week later, they completed their duties and returned home to a welcome reception at Changi Airport on Feb. 18.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam was present and made a speech, saying, "We, all Singaporeans thank you, the 68 brave men and women".

Shanmugam's speech

Shanmugam welcomed Colonel (COL) Chew, Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Lok, and their Ops Lionheart team back to Singapore after aiding the tragedy that killed more than 40, 000 lives.

Singapore was approached to help in rescue efforts on Feb. 6 and sent an advance team of 20 on Feb. 8, he said in his speech.

Two days after, the second team of 48 and four canines were sent.

"In the face of this tragedy, every life matters. It was all over the newspapers – you rescued a 12-year-old boy from the rubble of a three-storey building the day after you arrived, on Feb. 9."

He also commended them for rescuing a man trapped in the rubble of a two-storey building in a south-eastern Turkish town, just a day later.

On top of that, the team assisted with the retrieval of bodies from the rubble at various sites and deployed search canines and life detection equipment, and contributed supplies – trauma equipment, medicines, food, thermal wear, and tents – to the Turkish rescue teams.

Shanmugam said that he, with all Singaporeans, was proud of them for their spirits and contributions despite the very difficult conditions.

The team were in weather condition of five degrees Celsius, which dropped to negative three degrees at night. They were also working in the middle of the risk of further collapse of buildings, and had to stay in tents, and sleep in sleeping bags.

Shanmugam expressed his thanks and appreciation to the "68 brave men and women", adding that it's time for them to have a "well-deserved rest".

Top images via SCDF/FB. 

