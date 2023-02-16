Netflix releasing 3-part documentary on MH370 disappearance in March 2023

Netflix will release a three-part documentary series about the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370).

"MH370: The Plane That Disappeared" will premiere on Netflix on Mar. 8, 2023, exactly nine years after the plane's disappearance.

Here's the trailer:

Will feature family members, scientists & journalists

According to Netflix, this series aims to uncover why the plane had disappeared without a trace.

Based on the trailer alone, the series will showcase re-enactments of what possibly happened on board the plane, as well as interviews with people affected by the plane's disappearance.

Netflix said family members, scientists and investigative journalists will be featured in the series.

One of them is American science journalist Jeff Wise, who wrote the book, "The Plane That Wasn’t There: Why We Haven’t Found MH370".

News reporter and foreign correspondent Florence de Changy, who wrote "The Disappearing Act: The Impossible Case of MH370", will also be featured, alongside many of the victims' families from China, Malaysia, Australia and France.

The series' director Louise Malkinson said the families "want to keep talking" about the plane's disappearance.

She added, according to Netflix: "The families want a platform to be able to say, 'Come on, it’s been nine years.' They were all united on that."

The first episode will take a look at the first few hours and days following the plane’s disappearance, including what happened when conspiracy theories and false accusations went out of control.

In episode two, experts talk about MH17 that was shot down by a Russian missile four months after MH370's disappearance and the infinitesimal odds of two aircraft from the same airline crashing in such a short time frame.

The final episode will look at the supposed evidence of a large section of a plane wing that washed up on the shore off the East African Coast, and that experts are still searching for answers till now.

It's been nine years

MH370 disappeared from radar shortly after its takeoff on Mar. 8, 2014.

It was flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia to its intended destination, Beijing Capital International Airport in China.

It was reported that there were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board the plane.

The aircraft has not been found till today.

Top image screenshots from Netflix's trailer.