Back

S'pore Mercedes E250 driver seen pumping JB petrol into containers & keeping it in boot

He could be buying it for his generator or tractor at home in Malaysia?

Belmont Lay | February 18, 2023, 03:56 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A driver of a Singapore-registered Mercedes E250 was filmed on video pumping petrol from a station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia into containers and storing the fuel in the boot.

His antics have sparked much discussion online.

What video showed

According to the video, recorded by another vehicle that pulled up at the petrol station, the Mercedes driver appeared to have pumped the petrol into two translucent plastic containers.

The incident supposedly occurred on Feb. 16 at the Petron station in Taman Pelangi, about 5km from the Causeway.

The driver was seen holding on to two plastic containers of petrol while walking to the left-hand side of the car.

The driver then used plastic bags to bag the containers individually, which were then both loaded into the boot.

But the video cut off before the second container was seen loaded inside.

According to the caption on the video, the man had pumped Ron97 petrol, which is the grade of fuel set aside for non-Malaysians, as it is not as heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government.

Responses to antics

The most common response to the video was to call out the man's antics.

This could be attributed to the caption introducing the clip, which urged the Singapore authorities at the checkpoints to inspect the man's vehicle for the importation of fuel, if he were to bring the petrol in containers back to Singapore.

Among the commenters who took this view were those who claimed without evidence that the man was bringing the fuel with him across the border and benefitting from cheap petrol sold in Malaysia.

Those who took a more charitable view said the man could be using the fuel for his generator, as he could be going to the great outdoors to fish or hike.

Some commenters also said he could be buying the fuel to fill up another vehicle that had stalled, or that he was heading to a more rural place, and he had to ensure he made the trip without running out of fuel.

Others who regarded the issue from a safety perspective said the man should only use containers meant for holding petrol to transport the highly flammable liquid.

Can petrol be imported into Singapore?

Information online pertaining to the importing of petrol from Malaysia into Singapore outside of a vehicle's fuel tank in separate containers is scant.

Forum threads that exist online on this topic date back to 2002 and 2016 but did not yield definitive answers.

The main claim that it is permissible is that some drivers have the practice of carrying around less than 5 litres of petrol in a separate container in the event they run out of fuel on the road.

Declaring the extra fuel in a container during customs checks was also recommended.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Statutes Online, the transporting of fuel of less than 20 litres in Singapore without a licence is allowed.

This pertains to fuel purchased locally.

The onus is on petrol station operators to record the details of the buyer.

Top photo via

Asean needs to maintain a 'dynamic neutrality' between US & China: George Yeo

Yeo was speaking at the launch at the second book in his Musings series.

February 19, 2023, 01:14 PM

Zach Galifianakis to star in Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch

The character he will play has not been revealed.

February 19, 2023, 12:56 PM

3 pairs of elderly S’poreans tell us why they renewed their marriage vows this Valentine’s day

They also gave us some good advice on how to maintain a long-lasting relationship.

February 19, 2023, 10:11 AM

7-day itinerary in New Zealand: What to eat, see & do

Brb, changing OOO email to: Aisyah has moved to New Zealand.

February 19, 2023, 09:56 AM

S'pore's ex-foreign affairs minister George Yeo recalls his 1st trip to North Korea

Yeo spent 5 days in North Korea during his first visit to the so-called Hermit Kingdom.

February 19, 2023, 09:41 AM

Man done clubbing pays S$3 to cycle from Clarke Quay to Sengkang instead of S$40 for Grab

Health +100.

February 19, 2023, 03:12 AM

Margaret Drive 5-room HDB flat listed for sale for gimmicky S$1.5 million

97-year lease left.

February 18, 2023, 08:42 PM

105 S'pore Chinatown hawkers & merchants raise S$24,900 to donate to Turkey & Syria earthquake victims

So wholesome.

February 18, 2023, 06:18 PM

Man, 27, arrested for allegedly cloning over 60 cards to withdraw money from ATMs

Equipment for cloning the cards was also supposedly found in his possession.

February 18, 2023, 06:17 PM

I tried playing a ball sport blindfolded & lived to tell the tale

Not without some bruises, though.

February 18, 2023, 05:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.