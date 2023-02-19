Mercedes rams 2 cars at high speed & flips over along MacPherson Road, cyclist on pavement hurt

Two people were conveyed to the hospital after a Mercedes driver sped down MacPherson Road, knocking two cars and eventually flipping over on Feb. 18.

Several videos of the accident were posted on Facebook.

What happened?

One video, posted by a Facebook group, Singapore Road Accident, showed the white Mercedes speeding down the extreme right lane.

As it passed an Esso petrol station along the street, it knocked into a black SUV in the middle lane and quickly lost control.

Another video, capturing the front view of the accident, showed the Mercedes moving diagonally and hitting a black sedan switching from the extreme left lane to the middle lane.

The Mercedes collided into the middle of the sedan and flipped over, also hitting a blue lorry in the process.

A cyclist on the walkway and a lorry at the next junction were knocked by the black sedan skidding on the road, after the impact.

The daughter of the cyclist is now looking for witnesses.

Police statement

Responding to Mothership's enquiries, on Feb. 18, at about 3:35 pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving three cars, one lorry and one cyclist along Macpherson Road towards Bendemeer Road.

A 73-year-old male car driver and a 59-year-old female cyclist were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 51-year-old male car driver is assisting in investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Check out the full videos below:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1195113098042306

Top images via Singapore Road Accident/FB.