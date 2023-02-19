Back

Mercedes rams 2 cars at high speed & flips over along MacPherson Road, cyclist on pavement hurt

Two people were conveyed to the hospital.

Alfie Kwa | February 19, 2023, 07:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two people were conveyed to the hospital after a Mercedes driver sped down MacPherson Road, knocking two cars and eventually flipping over on Feb. 18.

Several videos of the accident were posted on Facebook.

What happened?

One video, posted by a Facebook group, Singapore Road Accident, showed the white Mercedes speeding down the extreme right lane.

As it passed an Esso petrol station along the street, it knocked into a black SUV in the middle lane and quickly lost control.

Another video, capturing the front view of the accident, showed the Mercedes moving diagonally and hitting a black sedan switching from the extreme left lane to the middle lane.

The Mercedes collided into the middle of the sedan and flipped over, also hitting a blue lorry in the process.

A cyclist on the walkway and a lorry at the next junction were knocked by the black sedan skidding on the road, after the impact.

The daughter of the cyclist is now looking for witnesses.

A comment on SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/FB video.

Police statement

Responding to Mothership's enquiries, on Feb. 18, at about 3:35 pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving three cars, one lorry and one cyclist along Macpherson Road towards Bendemeer Road.

A 73-year-old male car driver and a 59-year-old female cyclist were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 51-year-old male car driver is assisting in investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Check out the full videos below:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1195113098042306

Top images via Singapore Road Accident/FB. 

LEGO versions of BTS soon available in S'pore for S$159.90, launching Mar. 2023

Build your own MV.

February 20, 2023, 10:50 AM

Student with Irritable Bowel Syndrome hospitalised multiple times during JC, happy to complete A-Levels

Despite his illness, Christopher also served actively in the Student Council at CJC.

February 20, 2023, 12:44 AM

Celebrity-backed Indonesian chain serving S$1.30 coffee plans to expand to S'pore

Founded in 2017, its investors include Jay-Z and Serena Williams.

February 19, 2023, 08:30 PM

12 M'sians arrested, fake friend scam call syndicate targeting S'poreans busted in S'pore-M'sia operation: SPF

The syndicate is believed to be involved in more than 360 reports, with total losses of more than $1.3 million.

February 19, 2023, 07:56 PM

U.S. & China's top diplomats meet for first time since balloon incident

Both sides doubled down on their views.

February 19, 2023, 07:23 PM

'We, all S'poreans, thank you': K Shanmugam welcomed 'brave' SCDF team back from Turkey

The team of 68 brave men and women are back home.

February 19, 2023, 06:29 PM

Anglican Church in S'pore 'deeply disappointed' with Church of England's decision to bless same-sex couples

They said in a statement that they cannot condone the decision.

February 19, 2023, 05:27 PM

Sengkang 5-room HDB flat, located opposite MRT & mall, sold for S$928,000

Units at the well situated estate often fetch between S$700,000 to S$900,000.

February 19, 2023, 02:30 PM

Temperature 'certainly rising': Ng Eng Hen warns of 'disastrous consequences of war in Asia'

Ng touches on the potential conflict between US and China, and its likely cause.

February 19, 2023, 02:00 PM

Asean needs to maintain a 'dynamic neutrality' between US & China: George Yeo

Yeo was speaking at the launch at the second book in his Musings series.

February 19, 2023, 01:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.