2 men, aged 33 & 48, arrested after fighting with beer bottles at Ang Mo Kio HDB block

Two men, aged 33 and 48, were taken to the hospital and subsequently arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in a case of affray reported Shin Min Daily News.

The incident took place at an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio on Jan. 31, 2023.

What happened

An interviewee, known as Liao (transliteration), told the Chinese media that he heard sounds of heated arguments around 5pm but did not go downstairs to check it out.

"The quarrelling lasted about 30 minutes. Then, I saw the police and ambulance arriving at the scene," shared Liao.

Another person who claimed to be a friend of the pair told Shin Min that the two men started an altercation over family matters.

"They started quarrelling at their home at noon. Thereafter, they possibly consumed some alcohol downstairs together and things got physical after a disagreement," the interviewee claimed.

The same interviewee added that one of the men had his ear cut and sustained a more serious injury, while the other man was smashed in the head by an alcohol bottle.

Both are currently in stable condition.

Another friend of the pair also informed Shin Min that the two men are actually brothers-in-law, claiming that they previously had a good relationship.

Men sent to hospital, police investigating Other residents who spoke to Shin Min said that they saw a large area cordoned off by the police after the incident, who left the scene after about three hours at around 8:30pm. In response to Mothership's query, the police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 110 of Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, around 5:40pm on Jan. 31. The two men were conscious when they were conveyed to the hospital and were subsequently arrested for affray. Investigations are ongoing. Aftermath According to Shin Min, the floor of the HDB was coved by pieces of broken alcohol bottles after the incident. Bloody handprints were also reportedly found on the wall of a pillar. Shin Min also noted that there were bloodstains on the floor of one elevator.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News