McDonald’s at *SCAPE closing down permanently, farewell party on Feb. 22

The McDonald's outlet located at *SCAPE in Orchard will be closing down permanently soon.

And it is holding a farewell party to say goodbye.

The party will be held on Feb. 22 from 7pm to 9pm at *SCAPE Bandstand, the outdoor area beside the outlet.

The outlet’s last day of operations is on Feb. 22 and it will not be open from Feb. 23.

It has been in operation since May 2010.

Free food & live music

To join the party and enjoy the freebies, you will need to register here.

McDonald’s will be giving out free Double-Filet-O-Fish Burgers and drinks, limited to one set per youth.

The downside is that it is up to 50 redemptions only.

The farewell party will feature other activities, such as a claw machine with McDonald’s merchandise, a digital photo booth, some games and superhero cosplayers.

Musician Aniq Rusyaidi will be performing at the party and *SCAPE’s podcasters Ebeth and Shane will be present to emcee the event.

*SCAPE to undergo renovations

Renovations will also commence at the mall from end-February in phases over a year to undergo a brand and placemaking refresh.

*SCAPE will remain in operation during this period and selected venue spaces (as shown) are still available for event booking.

For the safety of visitors, community dance spaces at levels four and five will not be available from Feb. 22 onwards.

The renovated *SCAPE is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

