McDonald's S'pore free 'Big Mac' lunch boxes on Carousell for up to S$40

Tsk.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 21, 2023, 01:46 PM

McDonald's is giving away "Big Mac" lunch boxes if you chant or sing the phrase "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun."

The hack has been making its rounds on TikTok, and we managed to redeem one too.

Customers are not required to purchase anything to receive it, based on our experience.

Selling free items

This, however, has not stopped other citizens of the country from selling it on Carousell.

As of time of writing, there are six of such listings.

The lowest was priced at S$1, while the highest was a staggering S$40.

Screenshot via Carousell

Screenshot via Carousell

In the S$40 listing, the seller wrote that it was a “limited item”.

Screenshot via Carousell

Others wrote something similar, such as the box being a “limited edition collectible”.

Screenshot via Carousell

Screenshot via Carousell

In hot demand

Some who attempted to redeem the lunch box found it an uphill task, however.

Of course, some commenters knew what was coming:

Mothership has reached out to McDonald’s for more information on the product's availability.

Top images via Russell Ang & Carousell

