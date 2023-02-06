Mavis Hee, 48, performed 'Moonlight in the City' at River Hongbao 2023

People of a certain generation will be familiar with Singaporean singer Mavis Hee.

While Hee has stayed rather low-key in recent years, the 48-year-old singer had quite a number of Mandarin classics under her belt, such as "Moonlight in the City" (城里的月光), "Living By Night" (都是夜归人) and "Sunshine After the Rain" (阳光总在风雨后).

"Moonlight in the City" is also the theme song for Channel 8 drama "Tofu Street".

At the peak of her career, Hee once beat Faye Wong in album sales.

Since Hee has not performed publicly for quite some time, it was a pleasant surprise for viewers to see her perform at River Hongbao 2023 on Jan. 28.

Performed two songs at River Hongbao 2023

Prior to the performance, Hee shared with Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao that she is thankful for the organisers' invite.

She felt "honoured" to be performing at River Hongbao 2023, and wanted to use this performance to thank those who have been caring for her.

Hee sang two of her classics "Moonlight in the City" and "Sunshine After The Rain", to applause and cheers from the audience.

Many fans were delighted by her appearance at the event.

Everyone can sing Moonlight in the City but it has to be Mavis Hee's version as that's the original. I have been listening to this song for 20 over years and it's still the same. It's still the same Mavis.

Long time no see, Mavis Hee ❤️. I don't like to go to crowded places but I made an exception on Jan. 27 to watch your performance at River Hongbao 2023 just to hear this classic song. So familiar, warm, nostalgic and a bit of sadness in your voice. I'm almost moved to tears...

Hee was also noticed to have replied to a comment which said that it's a pity that she could not hit the high note.

She asked the commenter which is the part that she failed to do so.

Fans were quick to defend her as one fan who goes by the username "Yu Yu" commented:

"Fans who love Mavis won't care about this. A 40-year-old person's voice would be different from when she's 20 years old. The focus is on the emotions delivered in her rendition. [Mavis'] rendition tugged at listeners' heartstrings and moved us. It's not about the singing technique...Fans listened to her songs for 20 years, grew old with her, many memories come to our minds [when listening to this song again]."

