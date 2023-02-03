S'pore married woman helped lover install camcorder to film her daughter showering, gets 10 weeks jail

A married woman in Singapore helped her then-lover to install a mini-camcorder in her kitchen toilet to film her daughter showering.

He was also her business partner.

The 48-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 weeks' jail on Thursday (Feb. 2) for one count of installing equipment with the intention of enabling her lover to commit voyeurism.

Her 50-year-old former lover received the same jail term for one charge of abetting the woman to install the camcorder in the toilet.

Both parties cannot be named due to a gag order imposed by the court.

All details of the daughter, including her age, have been redacted from court documents.

What happened

The woman became acquainted with the man in 2014, when she was employed as a retail assistant in his shop.

In 2016, she left the job but remained in contact with the man and started an extra-marital affair with him.

In 2020, they started an online store together, selling ceiling fans and light fittings. They were at this time business partners, as well as lovers.

In May 2021, the man bought the mini-camcorder on Shopee, with the intention of recording his lover's daughter showering.

He then passed it to the woman, and instructed her to install it secretly in her kitchen toilet, facing the shower area.

Both of them knew that the woman's daughter did not consent to being recorded.

The woman took the camcorder and was installing it in the toilet, when her daughter spotted her and became suspicious.

After her mother left, she entered the toilet and discovered the recording device.

She brought it out and retrieved the footage, but nothing incriminating was found except footage of the woman installing the camcorder.

The camcorder was subsequently disposed of.

"Deplorable" act cannot be justified

The prosecutor called for 10 weeks' jail for the man, and eight weeks' jail for the woman.

He said it was the man who had bought the camcorder and passed it to the woman for installation.

He also remarked on the man's "deplorable conduct" in "exploiting the mother-daughter relationship for his own sexual gratification".

According to CNA, the man's lawyer said the accused's actions were "very misguided" and caused strain to his family, as well as his relationship with his business partner.

The man expressed remorse and apologised to the victim and her family.

The lawyer claimed that the incident arose when the woman had "propositioned to him about the looks of his daughter".

He said that his client had taken "what was supposed to be banter too far".

However, the prosecutor said this was clearly a case of a joke taken too far, even if it started off as an "overly sexual joke".

Vigilant victim detected it early

The prosecution noted that the footage extracted did not contain voyeuristic recordings, but it should not be credited to the accused.

It was due to the victim being vigilant and detected it early.

"Had the victim arrived too late, or not spotted (her mother) at all, Lord knows what might have transpired in that alternative scenario," he said, according to CNA.

The prosecution added that there was also a high risk that the device would have intruded on the privacy of other residents of the unit.

The judge sentenced both the accused to the same jail term, finding their criminality and culpability similar, since the woman was the victim's mother.

Anyone convicted of voyeurism can be jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of the three.

Top image via Unsplash/ Pexels