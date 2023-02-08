Back

Marks & Spencer at Jewel Changi set to close, 'moving on sale' items at up to 50% off

After almost four years.

Nixon Tan | February 08, 2023, 02:06 PM

Events

Marks and Spencer will be closing down their Jewel Changi Airport outlet.

Clearance sale

In a Facebook post on Feb. 6, 2023, Marks and Spencer informed customers that their Jewel Changi Airport store will be "moving on" and that the store is having a sale, with up to 50 per cent off for clothing and home items.

They are also running a bin-end sale, with selected wines going at S$10.

The Jewel Changi outlet has been operational since April 2019.

The last day of operations was not mentioned in the Facebook post.

Marks and Spencer also used the term "moving on" back in 2012, when they were set to close their Raffles City outlet.

Marks and Spencer has 7 other outlets across Singapore, including at Paragon and Wheelock Place.

What you can find

The outlet at Jewel Changi offers a wide variety of items, such as men, women, and kid's apparel.

Image via Facebook/Marks and Spencer

Image via Facebook/Marks and Spencer

Image via Facebook/Marks and Spencer

They also sell food, wine, and home items such as bathroom accessories, bedding, kitchen utensils, decor and accessories, and home furnishings.

Image via Facebook/Marks and Spencer

Image via Facebook/Marks and Spencer

Top photo via Facebook/Marks and Spencer

