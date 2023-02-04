50% off at Marché outlets in Suntec City, VivoCity & Somerset for members, Feb. 6 to 24

It's a great time to be a Marché fan.

On Dec. 31, 2022, the Swiss restaurant announced that its marketplace outlets located at [email protected], Suntec City, and VivoCity would be covering the one per cent GST hike that started on Jan. 1, 2023 for patrons.

This week, Marché gave fans another reason to visit by bringing back the 50 per cent off all food items promotion.

From Feb. 6 to 24, you will be able to enjoy a 50 per cent discount when you dine in at any Marché marketplace outlets from Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6pm.

This means you can get the Original Swiss Rosti for as low as S$4.95 ++ (U.P. S$9.90++).

How it works

To enjoy the promotion, all you need to do is to flash your digital Marché Rewards membership at the entrance of the following outlets:

[email protected]

Suntec City

VivoCity

If you have yet to join the Marché Rewards membership, you can sign up here for free.