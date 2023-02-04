Back

50% off at Marché outlets in Suntec City, VivoCity & Somerset for members, Feb. 6 to 24

Sadly, it would not be available between Feb. 13 and 14.

Winnie Li | February 04, 2023, 03:24 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It's a great time to be a Marché fan.

On Dec. 31, 2022, the Swiss restaurant announced that its marketplace outlets located at [email protected], Suntec City, and VivoCity would be covering the one per cent GST hike that started on Jan. 1, 2023 for patrons.

This week, Marché gave fans another reason to visit by bringing back the 50 per cent off all food items promotion.

From Feb. 6 to 24, you will be able to enjoy a 50 per cent discount when you dine in at any Marché marketplace outlets from Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6pm.

This means you can get the Original Swiss Rosti for as low as S$4.95 ++ (U.P. S$9.90++).

Left image via Marché Mövenpick Singapore's Facebook; Right image via Winnie Li

How it works

To enjoy the promotion, all you need to do is to flash your digital Marché Rewards membership at the entrance of the following outlets:

If you have yet to join the Marché Rewards membership, you can sign up here for free.

Things to note

If you are thinking of taking your boo for a meal at Marché on Valentine's Day, we have some bad news.

The promotion would, unfortunately, not be available between Feb. 13 and 14.

Additionally, the 50 per cent discount does not apply to beverages, alcoholic drinks, pastries, retail items, and promotional items such as platters and Picky Kids meals.

Members enjoying the promotion would also not be eligible to collect Marché Rewards loyalty points, and the discount cannot be stacked with other promotions or vouchers.

Top images via Marché Mövenpick Singapore's Facebook page

Hougang neighbourhood cat's makeshift bed at void deck gets removed by town council

Someone might have complained about the makeshift bed which led to its disposal.

February 04, 2023, 02:27 PM

Vin Diesel doppelganger found in M'sia selling grilled fish

Fast & Furious 10: Makan in Malaysia.

February 04, 2023, 12:43 PM

US Treasury blacklists S'porean firm & director for links to network evading Russian sanctions

Asia Trading & Construction was found by the US Treasury to be a shell company that sold helicopters on behalf of a state-owned Russian defence conglomerate.

February 04, 2023, 12:14 PM

Pay-as-you-wish food store at Chinatown on hiatus indefinitely

It is looking for more funding and a new location.

February 04, 2023, 12:13 PM

Water pours from ceiling in the middle of NUS lecture, lecturer unfazed

Raining indoors.

February 04, 2023, 11:15 AM

S'pore mother calls police on son, 14, who allegedly threatened to go on 'school rampage' with homemade weapon

He has been sentenced to six months at a juvenile rehabilitation centre.

February 04, 2023, 10:21 AM

3 winners for S$12.8 million Toto Hong Bao top prize, one of whom bought S$1 QuickPick entry

Probably still have to go to work on Monday.

February 03, 2023, 11:45 PM

Bras Basah hotpot restaurant has set meals from S$28++ which include bubble tea & free-flow desserts

Quite worth.

February 03, 2023, 10:50 PM

Body of woman, 49, found in sea off East Coast Park, no foul play suspected

The woman likely drowned.

February 03, 2023, 08:39 PM

KFC S'pore bringing back Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito from Feb. 15, 2023

Cheeeeesy.

February 03, 2023, 06:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.