Manga Library open in City Square Mall for 6 months, with Mr Kiasu robot concierge

The National Library Board (NLB) just opened its first fully self-service library featuring Japanese manga on Feb. 20 at Level 4 of City Square Mall. This pop-up library will be available for the next six months for people to visit.

Visitors will be able to borrow from a collection of more than 5,000 manga books, which have been translated into English. You can also view an exhibition space which showcases local Singapore comics.

"Grab-n-Go" system at a self-service library

The library also features NLB's new "Grab-n-Go" self-checkout system which allows books to be checked out automatically at the gantry.

To enter the library, simply scan an accepted ID card (e.g. NRIC, driver's license) or your e-Card in the NLB app.

If you only have your phone with you, you can use also the barcode in your Singpass app to enter.

To check out, all you need to do is to tap your ID again and confirm the number of books you are checking out.

NLB mentioned that they are continuing to review and improve the "Grab-n-Go" system, to maximise efficiency and the accuracy of the scanners. It is part of their ongoing project to leverage technology to enhance their libraries under the Library and Archives Blueprint 2025.

Instead of an NLB librarian, the library is helmed by a Mr Kiasu robot concierge, who mans his own "booth" next to the entry point of the library.

The robot can offer book recommendations, guide visitors in using the "Grab-n-Go" system, and share "Kiasu" tips and stories, among other services.

The only staff at the library is not human

Visitors can interact with the Mr Kiasu robot, which can converse in English and some Singlish phrases.

To do so, one can follow the instructions to press and hold the sensor in front of the robot, while reading the prompts on the screen.

The robot can respond to prompts such as "take a selfie" and "change pose". It can also flex its biceps, flash a "cheese" gesture and give a thumbs-up.

"We chose Mr Kiasu for our unmanned pop-up as it would be iconic to some Singaporeans," Winston Tan, the Head of Planning and Development at NLB, explained.

After all, Mr Kiasu endures as one of the best-selling local comics, with over 400,000 copies sold over the years.

More about Mr Kiasu robot concierge

The robot was developed in collaboration with partners, Dex-Lab, a local social robotics company, and Johnny Lau, the co-creator of the Mr Kiasu comic series.

Lau shared, "It was (an) interesting (challenge) trying to get Mr Kiasu to speak Singlish, since the technology available doesn't allow him to speak in our local style."

Lau had to bring in an actor friend to read out pages of text, in order to capture his voice for the robot to reproduce. Over time, they taught the robot to produce Singlish words like "lah" or "lor".

When asked how he felt to see his creation come to life, Lau joked that it originally gave him "nightmares". Once, he was passing through the studio late at night when he was startled by the moving robot.

While he is proud of what has been achieved, he said that there are plans to improve the robot so it can become an interactive storyteller for kids.

Lau also hinted that Mr Kiasu will be doing a comics crossover this year, with a non-human American comic book icon celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Over 5,000 manga titles

In the library, you can find classics such as Dragon Ball Z and Bleach, and more modern offerings such as Spy x Family and Komi Can't Communicate.

Most of the manga books are from NLB's own manga collection, while about 20 per cent of them are donated by Japanese publisher Shogakukan Asia. These include titles such as Detective Conan and Pokemon Adventures RGB.

To cater to children who may access the library, the library restricts its collection to titles approved by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The manga titles are arranged in alphabetical order, instead of being segregated by authors. On this shelf, we spotted The Legend of Zelda collection next to The LKY Story.

The two shelves in the middle of the library make up the "Reference" collection. The titles there are for browsing only.

"We want to reach out to new readers. We know that some people may find it too daunting to pick up a book, so hopefully with manga's pictorial representation, they might try it and find the story interesting," Tan said.

There are no seats provided in the library, so it's really for you to grab your books and go.

Tan added that this pop-up library is ideal for working adults or passers-by, as they can pick a title up and read it on their commute home, or in their free time.

The Singapore Collection

Next to the exit gantry is a mini-exhibit that showcases local comics donated by comic collectors from their personal collection.

I was surprised to find issues of Bookworm Gang Adventures, which brought back fond memories of reading it in my childhood.

This special collection will not be available for loan, and serves as a permanent display for viewing.

NLB added that the showcase aims to draw attention to Singapore's own rich comic culture, and that it will be eventually added to the National Library's collection of heritage materials.

"I hope they will take the chance to come in to the library and see what we have to offer. There are misconceptions that manga is only for children and teens, but we hope they can be exposed to it and give it a try. There are popular titles here, and I hope they can find what suits them," Tan said.

Digital copies are also available at the eManga collection on the NLB Mobile app and eResources website.

