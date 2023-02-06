Man military marches in middle of Yishun Ave 2 road in rain in civilian wear

A man was seen marching in the rain in the middle lane of a road in Yishun.

A video of his antics showed he was dressed in a white t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes, while carrying a black bagpack.

He appeared drenched as it was raining at that time, but it did not appear to break his stride.

The man was marching in the middle lane of the three-lane Yishun Avenue 2 road in the direction of Northpoint City.

At least two vehicles drove past him on the right-most lane in the second short 15-second clip.

It is not known where the man was going or where he came from.

The video showed he did the long march alone.

The location where the man was spotted is close to Singapore Armed Forces camps: Nee Soon Camp and Khatib Camp are within 10 minutes drive away.

