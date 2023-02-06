Back

Man military marches in middle of Yishun Ave 2 road in rain in civilian wear

Book out ah?

Belmont Lay | February 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man was seen marching in the rain in the middle lane of a road in Yishun.

A video of his antics showed he was dressed in a white t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes, while carrying a black bagpack.

He appeared drenched as it was raining at that time, but it did not appear to break his stride.

The man was marching in the middle lane of the three-lane Yishun Avenue 2 road in the direction of Northpoint City.

At least two vehicles drove past him on the right-most lane in the second short 15-second clip.

It is not known where the man was going or where he came from.

The video showed he did the long march alone.

The location where the man was spotted is close to Singapore Armed Forces camps: Nee Soon Camp and Khatib Camp are within 10 minutes drive away.

Top photos via

ICA: S'pore will study feasibility of clearing Causeway customs only once 'if & when' it receives M'sia's proposal

ICA also highlighted multiple initiatives that it had already put in place to ease traffic.

February 06, 2023, 11:53 AM

Bedok hawker has kept S$2 cai png price stable for last 18 years

She said she is doing it for the elderly.

February 06, 2023, 11:42 AM

Golden Mile's Thai Supermarket opening at Aperia Mall

New location.

February 06, 2023, 11:30 AM

Cyclist falls & breaks tooth after bicycle stuck in drain cover in Tampines, seeks passers-by who helped him

Drain covers with metal grilles that run parallel to the road are hazardous to cyclists.

February 06, 2023, 11:24 AM

Mavis Hee, 48, performed 'Moonlight in the City' at River Hongbao 2023

Classic.

February 06, 2023, 10:22 AM

2 men throw punches along Still Road, one of them assisted by woman with stick

Physical 100.

February 06, 2023, 03:50 AM

1st physical Thaipusam foot procession in 3 years, S'pore devotees gather in droves despite rain

An annual event makes a physical return.

February 05, 2023, 11:36 PM

Pulau Ubin dog, Teh C, needs help with fostering & vet bills after tick fever, poor kidney diagnosis

He is only five years old.

February 05, 2023, 11:32 PM

Man, 60, arrested for fatal hit-&-run in Pasir Ris, victim's daughter appeals for witnesses

The daughter was living overseas in Sweden when she learnt of the news.

February 05, 2023, 10:11 PM

Bedok flat owner experiences 'rainy' house when neighbour in unit above takes shower: Shin Min

She also claim to have experienced more than 10 power outages.

February 05, 2023, 07:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.