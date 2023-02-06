S'porean man, 31, charged with failing to protect 2-month-old baby who was allegedly murdered by woman living together

A 31-year-old man named Peh Wei Jie was charged with failing to protect two-month-old baby Zabelle Peh Yu Xuan prior to the baby's death.

Man aware of prior abuses

Peh Wei Jie was charged for slapping the baby on Jan. 5 at Block 363C, Sembawang Crescent.

He is now facing an additional charge for “allowing” the death of the baby, CNA reported.

The baby was dropped forcefully into a cot by a 29-year-old woman, Sim Liang Xu, on Jan. 8. The baby suffered at least a skull fracture as a result.

According to the charges filed by the prosecution, Peh was aware of Sim’s prior physical abuse of the baby, and that he had failed to protect the baby from her.

Sim was originally charged with causing grievous hurt to the baby but her charge was upgraded to murder on Feb. 3 after the baby passed away.

CNA reported that during the court mention on last Friday, Sim claimed that she did not understand what was going on, and said in Mandarin: "The police already said I'm guilty. What's there to investigate?"

The duo, both Singaporeans, were said to be living in the same household, but the exact nature of their relationship was not revealed.

Remanded for further investigations

As reported by CNA, during a court mention earlier today the prosecution asked for Peh to be remanded for a week for him to be taken out for investigations, including scene visits, raids and the recovery of exhibits.

Peh said he intends to engage a lawyer.

A judge allowed the prosecution's application and scheduled his case to be heard again next week.

If convicted for allowing the death of a child below 14 years old, offenders face a jail term of up to 20 years and shall also be liable to fine or to caning.

The penalty for murder is the death sentence or life with caning.

