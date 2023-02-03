Back

M'sian man & friends give elderly Chinese woman a lift during CNY as she couldn't get MRT ticket to go home

A kind gesture.

Syahindah Ishak | February 03, 2023, 12:22 AM

An elderly Chinese woman in Malaysia was left stranded at an MRT station at night as she could not get a ticket home.

One Malaysian man and his friends, however, decided to go out of their way to help the woman.

Could not get a ticket at MRT station

In a Facebook post on Jan. 28, 2023, Syed Azmi said that he and his friends saw the woman as she was asking for help at the MRT station's ticketing counter.

According to Syed, the man at the counter did not know how to help the woman.

Syed and his friends saw that the woman was wearing hearing aids and was in distress as it was past 10pm and she needed to get home.

Deciding to lend a helping hand, Syed and his friends approached the woman and tried to purchase a ticket for her. However, all of the ticket machines were not operating.

The elderly woman then began to tear up and feel panic as she did not know how she was going to get home.

Offered her a lift

One of Syed's friends, Rizan, offered to drive the woman back to KTM Bangi station where she was due to get off.

"We asked her if there was anyone fetching her from Bangi station. She said her younger brother will fetch her. We called him and asked if it was okay to send his sister to Bangi station. He agreed and we took her to our car."

Image via Syed Azmi on Facebook.

In the car, Syed and his friends found out more about the elderly woman as they struck up a conversation.

She introduced herself as Teh, adding that she's 65 years old. Her eldest child is 40 years old, and she had divorced her husband sometime ago.

Teh explained that she was making her way home from a Chinese New Year reunion dinner with her old colleagues when she found herself in the predicament.

"Best Chinese New Year memory"

Once they reached Bangi station, Teh repeatedly thanked Syed and his friends for their help.

She also gave them ang paos and took down their car's plate number for good fortune so she could buy herself a lottery ticket the next day.

Her younger brother then picked her up on his motorbike.

Image via Syed Azmi on Facebook.

At the end of his Facebook post, Syed said: "That was the best Chinese New Year memory for the three of us."

Received positive comments

Syed's Facebook post garnered over 6,000 reactions and more than 180 comments at the time this article was written.

Most of the comments were positive as they praised Syed and his friends for their kind gesture.

Top images via Syed Azmi on Facebook.

