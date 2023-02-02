M'sia man, 64, chokes on ang ku kueh during breakfast, dies

A man in Malaysia consumed ang ku kueh -- a sticky, chewy Chinese pastry -- for breakfast, choked on it, was rushed to hospital, but died.

News of this gastronomical misadventure was reported by Sin Chew Daily.

Was having it for breakfast

According to the Chinese press, the man was having the ang ku kueh for breakfast at his residence in Bagan Datuk, Perak, on Sunday, Jan. 29 when the food turned into a fatal choking hazard.

The man, Ji Rimei (transliteration), was with his son and daughter-in-law at 9am at his Sungai Sumun home.

It was reported that he began experiencing difficulty breathing due to a soreness in his throat and realised he was choking.

Tried two hospitals

The couple panicked when they realised what was going on with Ji, and immediately rushed him to the nearest public clinic, which was a two-minute drive away.

But they found that it was closed upon arrival.

The couple then made their way to a private hospital in Teluk Intan, which was some 10km away, China Press reported.

However, Ji passed away on the drive there.

First clinic could have been available

The circumstances surrounding Ji's death was particularly unfortunate as he could have been saved.

It was only after Ji passed away that the deceased man's son found out that he could have pressed an emergency button at the government clinic earlier to alert medical personnel there.

The realisation filled him with immense guilt and regret, it was reported.

Other members of the family were less harsh in their response, as they acknowledged that the couple could have been too flustered to process the situation properly at that time.

Ji's body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy.

The cause of death was confirmed to have been a result of choking.

It was also reported that Ji lived in Perak, but moved to Penang with his children.

He only recently returned to his hometown in Sungai Sumun to celebrate the Lunar New Year with his family when tragedy struck.

Top photo via China Press & Wikimedia