Woman does 10/10 full face makeup on moving MRT train, stares back if others stare at her

A young woman in Singapore has done the near-impossible: She did her entire full-face makeup on the moving MRT train.

Her TikTok on Feb. 19 has exploded with more than 662,000 views.

In the one-minute video, the woman with the @unbiden moniker was not only unbothered by other passengers judging her, but was also able to pull off the impossible task of using eyeliner on a moving train without poking her eyes out -- or making a mess of it.

Makeup tutorial unpacked

In the video, @unbiden explained that she was able to do her makeup on the train because Singapore dropped the mask mandate on public transport, and her journey to Jurong takes an hour.

Before she started putting on her makeup, @unbiden first cleaned her hands with wet tissues (we stan a hygienic queen).

She then put on her primer.

Once the primer was set, @unbiden laid her foundation before bouncing it into her skin with a makeup sponge.

In the caption, she also wrote that she doesn't care what others think about her doing her makeup in a public space like the train.

The TikToker also shared her pro tip for not being paiseh when someone stares at you and judges you in silence for doing your makeup on the train — she just stares back.

Next, she moved on to concealer.

While waiting for the face products to set, the woman started drawing her brows.

While putting on her contours, she also made sure to highlight the product is a "lifesaver" and that it is very affordable.

Later on, @unbiden also mentioned that she has been using the same blush product for four years.

Around 50 seconds into the video, the TikToker took on the challenge of drawing her eyeliner on a moving train.

Her first attempt didn't go exactly as she wanted, but she managed to save it on her second try.

Truly a superpower that deserves to be written down on her resume.

The final steps of @unbiden's makeup routine include setting her face with setting powder.

Putting on mascara — again on a moving train — without poking her eyes.

Adding some highlights to make her facial features more pronounced.

And voila, @unbiden's makeup was done before she reached her destination.

Reactions

In the comments section, many commenters praised @unbiden's confidence and courage in doing her makeup in public without worrying about what others might think of her.

It also appeared that the TikToker is not the only one who does his or her makeup on the train.

Another user also shared they did their makeup on the first day when masks are no longer required on public transport and echoed @unbiden's experience that many people were staring and judging at them for doing so.

Top images via Tik Tok/[email protected]