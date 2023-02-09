Back

Long queue at Lucky Plaza nasi ayam goreng shop run by 'rude' & 'fierce' young man

If you cannot handle him at his worst, you cannot have ayam goreng.

Belmont Lay | February 09, 2023, 04:13 PM

There are many fried chicken options available in Orchard, but there is always a long queue at one particular shop at the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza.

No, it is not a chain store, but a humble 24-seat eatery, Fiie's Cafe.

And the queue is apparently only getting longer.

A Feb. 7 Facebook post showed the queue at 12:30pm on a weekday.

The caption of the post said many of the customers in line were queuing to take away as many as six and 45 packets of fried chicken rice at one shot.

Spotlight on rude antics & nice fried chicken

The shop, run by a pair of brothers, was recently thrown into the spotlight after 8 Days wrote about the elder sibling, whose reputation precedes him.

Shafiie, who is in his mid-30s, has been called out repeatedly in real-life and in online reviews for being everything from rude, aggressive, patronising, to discourteous, and a great chicken fryer.

But he doesn't care.

Saying that his meal is only S$6 -- despite the recent inflationary pressures, the price has remained the same -- he claimed that he just wants to do a good job continuing his mother's business and making excellent fried chicken rice for those who show up.

Those who expect service, can head to Jollibee next door, he said.

Funny.

The latest one-star Google review -- which is quite typical for this shop -- lambasted Shafiie on Feb. 8 for being "unsmiling" and "feral".

His younger brother, Rasheed, who is more soft-spoken, handles the customers in a public-facing role, leaving Shafiie diligently frying the chicken in the kitchen.

The two siblings run everything from cooking, to manning the store, to accepting payment, without help from assistants -- which explains the labour crunch and angst.

Even though Shafiie has been labelled a "Karen" -- a pejorative term for an argumentative and difficult person -- he has no shortage of fans who have little qualms being subjected to his dirty looks and put-downs.

All in the name of fried chicken.

