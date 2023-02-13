Back

S'pore photographer captures loving scene of pigeon couple shielding each other from rain at Windsor Park

Love is real.

Gawain Pek | February 13, 2023, 01:20 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With the recent spate of wet weather days, the mood around town is often cold and gloomy.

Caught in the unenviable situation of being stuck in the rain, one photographer managed to find love in what feels like a hopeless place.

Got drenched for the shot

Posting in the Facebook group Bird Sightings on Feb. 6, Lee Zhi Heng shared a photograph he took of a pair of Pink-necked green pigeons.

According to Lee, the loving scene was captured in the early afternoon on Jan. 30 at Windsor Park.

Lee had just arrived at the park, but his visit was dampened by a passing shower.

"While waiting in the shelter cursing my luck, these two pigeons perched right outside caught my attention", Lee wrote.

Lee pointed out that it was the first time he observed birds exhibit such a behaviour.

To document the moment, Lee braved the rain and hurried outside with his equipment to get a better view.

This was the result:

Photo courtesy of Lee Zhi Heng/Facebook.

Perched on a tree branch, the birds leaned into each other as droplets of rain fell around them.

The bird on the right has its head dipped beneath the other's, appearing to shield itself from the rain.

According to the Singapore Birds website, this individual is possibly a male, based on the colour of its plumage.

The sacrifice of its companion is not unreciprocated though.

The male bird has one of its wing extended and arched backwards, seemingly forming a shelter for its partner.

Commenters swoon

Commenters on the post felt the warmth of the moment captured in Lee's photo, with some commenting on how lovely the birds were.

The scene was so lovely that it made one commenter envious:

One even suggested that Lee submit the photo for a love-themed photography competition if there is one:

For Lee, the shot was well worth getting drenched for.

"Got myself drenched as a result but I managed to produce one of my most favourite shots to date", Lee commented.

Top image courtesy of Lee Zhi Heng/Facebook

Midway through Forward S'pore exercise, with 14,000 S'poreans engaged thus far: Lawrence Wong

Working towards a new social compact.

February 13, 2023, 12:24 PM

Ix Shen out of Ukraine & back in S'pore

Welcome back.

February 13, 2023, 11:59 AM

Letting S'poreans use e-gates improves wait times at Causeway, M'sia hopes more will use them

Daytrippers, take note.

February 12, 2023, 10:07 PM

S’pore club offering 50% off total bill on Valentine’s Day if you bring both wife & mistress

Yes, you read that right.

February 12, 2023, 07:24 PM

M’sian F&B owner, 20, slams Gen Zs after firing staff, gets called out for low pay & long hours instead

Outrageous or reasonable?

February 12, 2023, 05:12 PM

Calvin Cheng calls for boycott of businesses that only accept cash, commenters say there may be valid reasons

Cheng responded to several comments, defending his view before locking the comment section of his post.

February 12, 2023, 04:47 PM

S'pore woman mistakenly transfers S$2,888 savings to flower shop, shop denies it happened

Oh no.

February 12, 2023, 03:53 PM

Mister S’pore unveils upgraded national costume of Merlion-inspired cloak & red pants at international pageant

More fabric than last time.

February 12, 2023, 02:38 PM

Gurkha in S'pore smashes 2.4km run, clocks 6mins 46 sec during his IPPT

Subas Gurung was one of the three people who clocked a sub-7 run during the Pocari Sweat Run 2021.

February 12, 2023, 12:43 PM

LTA has declared carpooling through Telegram chats illegal, so when can you actually carpool in S’pore?

Can you hitch a ride from just anyone? We find out.

February 12, 2023, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.