S'pore photographer captures loving scene of pigeon couple shielding each other from rain at Windsor Park

With the recent spate of wet weather days, the mood around town is often cold and gloomy.

Caught in the unenviable situation of being stuck in the rain, one photographer managed to find love in what feels like a hopeless place.

Got drenched for the shot

Posting in the Facebook group Bird Sightings on Feb. 6, Lee Zhi Heng shared a photograph he took of a pair of Pink-necked green pigeons.

According to Lee, the loving scene was captured in the early afternoon on Jan. 30 at Windsor Park.

Lee had just arrived at the park, but his visit was dampened by a passing shower.

"While waiting in the shelter cursing my luck, these two pigeons perched right outside caught my attention", Lee wrote.

Lee pointed out that it was the first time he observed birds exhibit such a behaviour.

To document the moment, Lee braved the rain and hurried outside with his equipment to get a better view.

This was the result:

Perched on a tree branch, the birds leaned into each other as droplets of rain fell around them.

The bird on the right has its head dipped beneath the other's, appearing to shield itself from the rain.

According to the Singapore Birds website, this individual is possibly a male, based on the colour of its plumage.

The sacrifice of its companion is not unreciprocated though.

The male bird has one of its wing extended and arched backwards, seemingly forming a shelter for its partner.

Commenters swoon

Commenters on the post felt the warmth of the moment captured in Lee's photo, with some commenting on how lovely the birds were.

The scene was so lovely that it made one commenter envious:

One even suggested that Lee submit the photo for a love-themed photography competition if there is one:

For Lee, the shot was well worth getting drenched for.

"Got myself drenched as a result but I managed to produce one of my most favourite shots to date", Lee commented.

Top image courtesy of Lee Zhi Heng/Facebook