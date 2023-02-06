Litterbugs in Johor face S$155 fine as state steps up enforcement

Litterbugs in Johor face fines of up to RM500 (S$155), as Johor steps up enforcement on its anti-littering act.

The move is part of the state's ongoing Johor Bersih agenda: the administration's vision for Johor to become a developed state by 2030.

According to The Star, Johor's Mentari Besar (chief minister) Onn Hafiz Ghazi said on Feb. 5 that the state government and its local councils have discussed the matter, and agreed that "it is high time that we take serious action on those who disregard the environment."

"So now, besides conducting gotong-royong (community cleaning), there will also be enforcement," he said.

Under the Street, Drainage and Building Act of 1974, anyone caught littering in public areas is liable to maximum fine of S$155 for a first conviction.

Cleaning Johor

The assemblyman added that although the Johor Bersih has been in place since last year, awareness remains low.

"When we run programmes to clean our streets and rivers, it should be met proactively by the public," he said.

In a separate Facebook post, Onn Hafiz emphasised the importance of cleanliness in achieving the Johor Bersih goal.

"The real challenge is to change the mindset and attitude of all levels of Bangsar Johor about the importance of keeping the environment clean," he wrote.

Top image via Onn Hafiz Ghazi/FB