South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi announces engagement to Lee Da-in with handwritten letter

Another South Korean celebrity couple is getting married.

In a handwritten letter uploaded to Instagram Feb. 7, singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, 36, announced that he is getting married to actress Lee Da-in, 30, the wedding set for two months later on Apr. 7.

The two have been in a relationship for three years now, according to Korea Joong Ang Daily.

News that the actors were dating first broke in 2021.

"Most important decision of my life"

In his Instagram post, Lee first hints at the big announcement by saying that he is about to share "the most important decision" of his life.

He goes on to write:

"I decided to spend the rest of my life with Lee Da-in, whom I love, as a married couple, not just as lovers. I proposed and she said yes."

Lee says that his fiancée is a warm and loving person, who he wants to keep by his side forever. He adds:

"Now that I have someone to take responsibility of for the rest of my life, I wanted to relay this news myself. Please cheer for our future. We'll live happily and keep on giving. Thank you."

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in

Lee, a South Korean singer, actor, and host, is perhaps best known for his songs "Because You're My Woman" and "Will You Marry Me", as well as popular dramas he has starred in, including "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho" in 2010 and "Shining Inheritance" in 2009.

He was also a main cast member of South Korean variety show "2 Days 1 Night" in 2007.

In 2022, Lee was embroiled in a legal battle with his former agency, Hook Entertainment, after the company failed to pay the singer his earnings.

The agency subsequently paid Lee approximately S$5.18 million back, and Lee pledged to donate the amount he had received to charity.

On the other hand, Lee Da-in, his bride-to-be, has starred in hit dramas "Alice" in 2020, as well as "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" in 2016.

Lee is also known as the second daughter of veteran actress Kyeon Mi-ri.

