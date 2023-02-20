15 locations where you can get cash refunds from Kopitiam cards from Mar. 1

The FairPrice Group (FPG) shared on Monday (Feb. 20) that cardholders will be able to get full cash refunds on the stored value of their cards at 15 outlets across the island starting Mar. 1.

This comes after the announced cessation of physical Kopitiam cards from Jun. 30 onwards.

Cardholders can also choose to transfer the remaining stored value on their cards to the FairPrice app as Linkpoints.

The transfers can be made at any Kopitiam outlets with self-service top-up kiosks.

Where to get cash refunds

For those looking to get cash refunds, you can visit cash refund booths that will be set up at the following Kopitiam outlets from Mar. 1:

The cash refund booths will have the following operating hours:

Instead of a refund, Kopitiam cardholders can also choose to use up the remainder of the stored value by Jun. 30.

Cardholders will no longer be able to top-up their cards after Mar. 1.

To assist cardholders with the transition, especially seniors, Kopitiam also announced that 80 "digital buddies" will be deployed on-site at the 15 locations with cash refund booths from March to June.

Where to transfer remaining value to FairPrice app

For those looking to transfer their card's remaining value on their Kopitiam card to the FairPrice app instead, you will be able to do so at any Kopitiam outlet with self-service kiosks:

More details can be found on the Kopitiam website.

Arrangements for those with no smartphone access

To cater to elderly diners who may not be able to transition to the digital app, FPG shared that Pioneer Generation (PG) or Merdeka Generation (MG) cardholders can continue enjoying the 10 per cent discount by flashing their PG or MG cards at Kopitiam outlets or stalls that currently accept the Kopitiam card.

Diners on the ComCare Assistance Scheme will similarly be able to enjoy the discount by flashing their ComCare card.

