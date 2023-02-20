Back

15 locations where you can get cash refunds from Kopitiam cards from Mar. 1

A total of 80 staff will be deployed on-site across the 15 locations to provide assistance.

Gawain Pek | February 20, 2023, 04:24 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The FairPrice Group (FPG) shared on Monday (Feb. 20) that cardholders will be able to get full cash refunds on the stored value of their cards at 15 outlets across the island starting Mar. 1.

This comes after the announced cessation of physical Kopitiam cards from Jun. 30 onwards.

Cardholders can also choose to transfer the remaining stored value on their cards to the FairPrice app as Linkpoints.

The transfers can be made at any Kopitiam outlets with self-service top-up kiosks.

Where to get cash refunds

For those looking to get cash refunds, you can visit cash refund booths that will be set up at the following Kopitiam outlets from Mar. 1:

Image via Kopitiam.

The cash refund booths will have the following operating hours:

Image via Kopitiam website.

Instead of a refund, Kopitiam cardholders can also choose to use up the remainder of the stored value by Jun. 30.

Cardholders will no longer be able to top-up their cards after Mar. 1.

To assist cardholders with the transition, especially seniors, Kopitiam also announced that 80 "digital buddies" will be deployed on-site at the 15 locations with cash refund booths from March to June.

Where to transfer remaining value to FairPrice app

For those looking to transfer their card's remaining value on their Kopitiam card to the FairPrice app instead, you will be able to do so at any Kopitiam outlet with self-service kiosks:

Image via Kopitiam.

More details can be found on the Kopitiam website.

Arrangements for those with no smartphone access

To cater to elderly diners who may not be able to transition to the digital app, FPG shared that Pioneer Generation (PG) or Merdeka Generation (MG) cardholders can continue enjoying the 10 per cent discount by flashing their PG or MG cards at Kopitiam outlets or stalls that currently accept the Kopitiam card.

Diners on the ComCare Assistance Scheme will similarly be able to enjoy the discount by flashing their ComCare card.

Top image via Kopitiam

'SMLJ' pet shop in Eunos sells birds of all sizes as 'SMLJ' means 'Small Medium Large Jiao'

A place where size does not matter.

February 20, 2023, 04:11 PM

Ukrainian actress, Tatiana Lin, said M'sia airport stopped her for not looking like her passport photo

"I, indeed, look a little bit different," she said in her Instagram Story.

February 20, 2023, 03:54 PM

Mark Lee calls out scammers for badly-edited photos of him looking like a hardened criminal

Can't even give them an A for their effort.

February 20, 2023, 03:07 PM

S'pore man told by wife to get rid of old games collection, manages to find someone to take them in

Many of us will be able to relate.

February 20, 2023, 02:03 PM

Meta launches new subscription service, Meta Verified, for Instagram & Facebook

This comes after Elon Musk introduced Twitter Blue, the paid subscription for a blue checkmark.

February 20, 2023, 01:53 PM

Woman does 10/10 full face makeup on moving MRT train, stares back if others stare at her

She also drew her eyeliner on the moving train. Respect.

February 20, 2023, 12:21 PM

Symptom checker, mood tracker, & budgeting just some of the tools in this health & wealth app

Digital health solutions, goal setting, and curated content.

February 20, 2023, 12:01 PM

S'pore inmate, 29, completes A-level Math exam in Prison School while serving 14-year sentence

He is currently serving his fourth stint in jail for drug-related offences again.

February 20, 2023, 11:48 AM

LEGO versions of BTS soon available in S'pore for S$159.90, launching Mar. 2023

Build your own MV.

February 20, 2023, 10:50 AM

Student with Irritable Bowel Syndrome hospitalised multiple times during JC, happy to complete A-levels

Despite his illness, Christopher also served actively in the Student Council at CJC.

February 20, 2023, 12:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.