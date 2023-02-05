Back

Sight of over 40 KKH medical staff rushing out to help patient moves bystander

The witness said she "felt the spirit of humanity".

Tan Min-Wei | February 05, 2023, 05:54 PM

Events

A video released on the SGfollowsall Instagram account has shown the dedication of medical staff from KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) on Feb. 3.

Over 40 medical staff

The video was taken by a follower of the account, who filmed several medical personnel running to assist someone just outside the hospital premises.

The bystander said that they were going home after an appointment when they heard that help was needed over the hospital system.

Standing at the top of a road ramp leading to the hospital's drop off point the video is a small crowd of people, many clad in medical scrubs, gathered on the sidewalk near where the hospital's car park exit is situated.

Meanwhile, several more people, also wearing medical garments are making their way towards the crowd.

Some of the medical staff are sprinting towards the scene, with others rolling out large pieces of what appear to be medical equipment down the pedestrian side of the ramp.

The observer said that there were more than 40 staff who had come out to help, something that a rough count confirms, although many were obscured by either passing cars or other medical personal.

Spirit of Humanity

8world quoted KKH's Associate Professor Ng Kee Chong, who confirmed that a team from the hospital had rendered medical assistance to a member of the public at around 3:30pm on Feb. 3, but declined to provide more details for confidentiality reasons.

The witness was clearly affected by the sight of so many people rushing to help, saying that she "felt the spirit of humanity" at the sight, as well as praising the hospital staff and wishing blessings on them.

Top image via SGfollowsall/Instagram

