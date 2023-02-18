2 former Keppel Fels staff fined for accepting bribes, took trips to China & Japan with wives

Two former Keppel Fels employees were fined on Feb. 17 for accepting bribes from a steel supplier in the form of overseas trips to Italy, Japan and China, according to both the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and CNA.

Tan Seng Cheh, 64, a former senior sub-contract manager and assistant general manager, was fined S$85,000 and given a penalty of S$3,672.35 after pleading guilty to one count of accepting a bribe, with another three charges taken into consideration.

CNA further reported that Tan paid his sum in full.

Another man, Wong Kok Seng, 72, a former senior general manager of group procurement was fined S$15,000 after pleading guilty to one count of accepting a bribe.

Keppel Fels is a a subsidiary of Keppel Offshore and Marine that specialises in the design, construction and repair of mobile offshore platforms.

The person in question who had bribed them was Thong Chee Kong, 52, the then regional general manager of Corus South East Asia (Corus SEA) — a major supplier for Keppel Fels.

Took their wives on trips

According to CPIB, in 2007, Thong paid for Tan’s trip expenses to Italy, amounting to S$20,636.50.

In addition, either during or prior to 2008, Thong paid another S$17,360 and 1,240,080 yen (S$12,370) for Tan’s expenses for two more trips to Japan.

CNA reported that for one of the trips to Japan, Tan took his wife and two children on holiday as well, with Thong paying for Tan's expenses out of Corus SEA's funds.

The trip contravened Keppel Fels' policy and codes on business travel, corporate conduct and employee conduct.

Tan also did not declare the trip to his company.

According to The Straits Times, both Tan and Thong had felt it was important to maintain a good working relationship between the two companies.

As for Wong, CPIB stated that Thong invited him to China for a trip in 2006.

Wong accepted on the grounds of networking benefits for the company and also took his wife along.

Thong paid for their expenses, amounting to S$5,850.

CPIB added that the basis of Thong's bribes was supposedly inducement to advance the business interest of Corus SEA with Keppel Fels.

Supplier left Singapore in 2008

According to both CPIB and CNA, Thong left Singapore in 2008 and only returned in March 2022, whereupon he was arrested upon entry.

Tan voluntarily surrendered S$50,000, while Wong surrendered S$5,850.

Thong's case is still pending.

