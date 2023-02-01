Value-for-money Japanese food for under S$10 at Chinatown hawker centre by ex-restaurant chef

If you’re looking for wallet-friendly Japanese food in town, you might want to check out Kazan Japanese Cuisine.

The nine-year-old hawker stall was founded by a chef, known as Lim, who used to work in a Japanese restaurant.

According to an interview conducted when the stall moved from Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown in 2013, Lim already had eight years of experience in making Japanese cuisine then.

The caveat, though, is that it wasn't specified which restaurant Lim used to work at.

Located at the second level of Chinatown Complex Food Centre, the eye-catching storefront features bright yellow themed decorations.

More than 30 food items, as well as printouts of its appearances in media, are on display.

The menu

Kazan Japanese Cuisine offers an array of Japanese rice sets, such as:

Unagi Rice Set ( S$9 )

) Yuzu Chicken Rice Set ( S$6 )

) Katsuo Boshi Chicken Set (S$6.50)

Japanese curry dishes and fried food are also available, such as the Chicken Katsu Curry Rice (S$6.50) and fried Ebi (S$1.20 per piece).

Each set comes with a bowl of miso soup and is also available for takeaway.

Reviews

We had the Unagi Rice Set, which came with a large and tender unagi that was also very flavourful.

The dish itself was quite no-frills -- rice with sesame seeds, and a generous bed of shredded lettuce and pickled vegetables -- but still satisfying.

Having been in the business for a while, Kazan Japanese Cuisine has also gained quite a number of positive reviews for its quality, portion sizes and affordability.

However, one feedback was that the menu consisted mostly of fried items, and the diner noted that there could have been more variety for non-fried food.

Kazan Japanese Cuisine

Address: 335 Smith St, #02-001, Singapore 050335

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm, 5:30pm to 8:30pm

Closed on Saturdays

Top images via Facebook/Kazan Japanese Cuisine, Google Reviews/copi Wong, and Joshua Lee