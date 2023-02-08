Back

Peace Centre kacang puteh stall temporarily closes due to poor business

Syahindah Ishak | February 08, 2023, 05:02 PM

Singapore's last standing kacang puteh seller, Amirthaalangaram Moorthy, has temporarily closed his stall at Peace Centre.

Low footfall causing poor sales

Speaking to Mothership on the phone, Moorthy said his business has been suffering lately due to low footfall.

He added that as a result of the poor sales, he could not keep up with the rental cost and decided to close his physical stall for a while.

Moorthy said he's not sure how long his stall will be closed, adding:

"No one come, I close the shop. Now I rest. But I see if can open again. If not Peace Centre, I find somewhere else. But this one [to] two weeks, I rest at home."

Moorthy's stall, consisting of a pushcart with various selections of nuts and peas, was located just outside the entrance of Peace Centre.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

In a previous interview with Mothership, Moorthy said his regular customers were mostly those who worked at Peace Centre.

In December 2021, Peace Centre was sold en bloc for S$650 million, with plans to redevelop the property into a mixed-use commercial and residential development.

Despite the stall's temporary closure at Peace Centre, Moorthy said his business is still open for orders and events.

He can be contacted at 9740 6070.

Preserving his family's trade

Moorthy is a a third-generation kacang puteh seller.

He inherited the business from his father, intending to preserve his family's trade.

Prior to setting up their stall at Peace Centre, Moorthy's family previously sold their kacang puteh at Balestier Road.

Moorthy’s kacang puteh are mostly handmade from scratch with his very own secret family recipe.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak.

