Mandopop stars Joey Yung & Rene Liu to perform in S'pore in March 2023

Hong Kong singer Joey Yung is coming to Singapore.

She will be holding her “Love in Marina Bay Sands” concert on Mar. 10 as part of her world tour.

The concert will be held at the Sands Grand Ballroom.

Her concert is part of the return of Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) concert series “Sands Live”, bringing together a line-up of renowned artistes and celebrities.

More acts will be announced in the coming months.

Familiar classics

Ticket prices range from S$88 to S$388, excluding a S$4 booking fee.

Tickets open for sale on Feb. 9 on MBS’s website.

Sands Rewards LifeStyle members will get to enjoy 10 per cent off ticket prices.

For the Singapore stop, fans can look forward to a night of familiar classics and new songs, such as “Disheartened", “My Pride” and “Pretty Crazy”.

Rene Liu coming to Singapore

Another Mandopop star is also coming to Singapore in March.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Rene Liu is set to perform at The Star Theatre on Mar. 25 as part of her “FINAL CALL” tour.

This will be her second solo show in Singapore since 2010.

Widely known by her nickname “Milk Tea”, Liu’s concert tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Rene recently made a surprise appearance in Singapore as a special guest at Taiwanese band Mayday’s concert in December 2022.

Fans can look forward to hearing many of Liu's hits such as, "Later", "Fulfil", "We Are Not Together", "Each Well" at the concert.

Ticket prices range from S$98 to S$178, excluding booking fees.

Live Nation presale starts on Feb. 13, from 2pm to 11:59pm.

General sale goes from Feb. 15, from 2pm via the following channels:

Ticketmaster's website

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Top images via Live Nation Singapore & Emperor Entertainment Group