Back

Mandopop stars Joey Yung & Rene Liu to perform in S'pore in March 2023

Calling all Mandopop and Cantopop fans.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 09, 2023, 12:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Hong Kong singer Joey Yung is coming to Singapore.

She will be holding her “Love in Marina Bay Sands” concert on Mar. 10 as part of her world tour.

Photo from @yungchoyee on Instagram.

The concert will be held at the Sands Grand Ballroom.

Her concert is part of the return of Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) concert series “Sands Live”, bringing together a line-up of renowned artistes and celebrities.

More acts will be announced in the coming months.

Familiar classics

Ticket prices range from S$88 to S$388, excluding a S$4 booking fee.

Tickets open for sale on Feb. 9 on MBS’s website.

Sands Rewards LifeStyle members will get to enjoy 10 per cent off ticket prices.

Photo from Emperor Entertainment Group.

For the Singapore stop, fans can look forward to a night of familiar classics and new songs, such as “Disheartened", “My Pride” and “Pretty Crazy”.

Rene Liu coming to Singapore

Another Mandopop star is also coming to Singapore in March.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Rene Liu is set to perform at The Star Theatre on Mar. 25 as part of her “FINAL CALL” tour.

Image via Live Nation Singapore

This will be her second solo show in Singapore since 2010.

Widely known by her nickname “Milk Tea”, Liu’s concert tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Rene recently made a surprise appearance in Singapore as a special guest at Taiwanese band Mayday’s concert in December 2022.

Fans can look forward to hearing many of Liu's hits such as, "Later", "Fulfil", "We Are Not Together", "Each Well" at the concert.

Ticket prices range from S$98 to S$178, excluding booking fees.

Image via Live Nation Singapore

Live Nation presale starts on Feb. 13, from 2pm to 11:59pm.

General sale goes from Feb. 15, from 2pm via the following channels:

  • Ticketmaster's website

  • Hotline: +65 3158 8588

  • All SingPost outlets

Top images via Live Nation Singapore & Emperor Entertainment Group

S'pore steps down use of TraceTogether & SafeEntry, data pertaining to murder case in 2020 retained indefinitely

You can return your token from Feb. 13 to Mar. 12.

February 09, 2023, 12:07 PM

Multi-Ministry Taskforce to stand down, MOH to take over Covid-19 management

DPM Wong thanked all frontline workers for their contribution.

February 09, 2023, 11:57 AM

S'pore to go from DORSCON Yellow to Green on Feb. 13, 2023

From Orange to Yellow to Green.

February 09, 2023, 11:57 AM

No need to wear mask on public transport in S'pore from Feb. 13, 2023

Mask-free Singapore is here.

February 09, 2023, 11:56 AM

Toa Payoh HDB resident filmed pouring liquid from window, residents say it's urine

One resident said the urine smell was so strong it would wake her up every morning.

February 09, 2023, 11:50 AM

SCDF team in Turkey helps rescue boy from collapsed 3-storey building in 2°C weather

SCDF worked together with the local rescue team and a rescue team from Spain.

February 09, 2023, 10:40 AM

Dead 60,000kg sperm whale in Hawaii had large volume of fishing nets, plastic bags & marine litter in stomach

Fishing nets, plastic bags and traps were found in its stomach.

February 09, 2023, 10:33 AM

President Halimah Yacob & Mufti Nazirudin among those who paid tribute to late S'porean newscaster Riz Sunawan

Riz passed away on Feb. 8 morning.

February 09, 2023, 09:35 AM

Hamster found severely neglected by S'pore preschool put scrutiny on keeping classroom pets

The hamster was found with extensive injuries, malnourished and dehydrated.

February 09, 2023, 09:19 AM

'The Daily Show' US host mocks S'pore case about man suing woman who doesn't like him romantically

Putting Singapore on the map.

February 09, 2023, 02:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.