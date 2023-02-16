Back

Fan holds out Cartier ring for JJ Lin to touch during concert, singer mistakes it for gift & keeps it

Oh no.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 16, 2023, 04:43 PM

If you’re wondering which “lucky” fan got noticed by JJ Lin, it was one attendee who waved their very expensive Cartier ring at the singer's U.S. concert.

A post on the incident initially uploaded to Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, and later also became a topic of discussion on Weibo.

The original post, which appears to be unavailable, was titled "JJ Lin took away my Cartier ring, I'm laughing to death".

Screenshot via Xiaohongshu

According to the post, the fan held up a Cartier ring during the concert as a way to ask for the singer's blessings.

The fan had purchased the ring in Las Vegas the day before Lin's concert, and managed to secure second-row seats to English singer Adele’s show afterwards.

This resulted in the fan thinking that the ring could be a lucky charm of sorts, so they wanted to let Lin bless it by holding it up for him to touch during the concert.

To the fan’s surprise, Lin apparently mistook the ring for a gift, and even shook their hand before keeping the ring.

Photo via Weibo

Photo via Weibo

Mixed reactions to incident

The incident sparked discussions in the Chinese social media sphere, where some found it funny while others weren't very happy about the fan's actions.

Netizens reacted to the fan's post, leaving comments like:

"He accepted your ring, let us bless this new couple"

"Hahaha look at [Lin's] cheeky smile, he must have really thought that it was a gift from you"

"This is too funny"

"Did he return it to you? Hahaha"

However, in the fan's latest Xiaohongshu post, some users have continued to criticise them for causing trouble for Lin and his management, although there were also others who came to the fan's defence.

Apparently, some were concerned that the incident would have negative implications on Lin's reputation, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Lin might have been too preoccupied while performing and hence mistook the Cartier ring for a Valentine's Day gift, the fan explained.

It was also highlighted that the singer would “never take advantage of a fan” and is one who treasure gifts from them.

The fan remarked if they wanted to present Lin a gift, they would have put it in a gift box, and that Lin must have been harried if he mistook it for a gift.

"It's ok if you scold me, but you shouldn't scold JJ, thank you," the fan added.

An apology has since been made by the fan and the singer's staff has contacted them to arrange for the ring’s return.

Top images via Facebook/林俊傑 JJ Lin & Xiaohongshu

