JCube will be closed from Aug. 7, 2023, to make way for 40-storey residential development

[Update on Feb. 7, 12:52pm: In a follow-up email, CapitaLand Development clarified that the last day of operations is on Aug. 6 and JCube will cease operations on Aug. 7. The article has been updated to reflect these changes.]

JCube is ceasing operations from Aug. 7, 2023.

The last day of operations is on Aug. 6, closing at 10pm.

In a Feb. 7 press release, CapitaLand Development said it is redeveloping the JCube site into a 40-storey residential development.

40-storey residential development

There will be commercial space on the first and second storeys of the building.

The residential development is targeted for completion in 2027.

CapitaLand Development added that it will be directly connected to Jurong East MRT interchange, Westgate and IMM via J-Walk, the covered pedestrian network in the Jurong Lake District.

Currently, Jurong East MRT interchange serves the East-West Line and North-South Line. In the future, it will also serve the Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line.

Opened in 2012

JCube opened in April 2012, replacing the old Jurong Entertainment Centre.

The shopping mall houses the first Olympic-sized ice rink in Singapore.

Other notable tenants include Haidilao, Daiso and Don Don Donki.

CapitaLand Development said it is working closely with the tenants and providing them with "necessary support" to ensure a smooth handover of the premises.

Top image from CapitaLand Development.