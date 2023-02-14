IKEA S'pore brings back S$0.50 soya ice-cream

Yen Zhi Yi

IKEA's beloved S$0.50 soya ice-cream is finally back in store. The ice-cream in a cone is sold via self-service dispensers. Other soft serve flavours, though only available at IKEA Tampines Swedish Bistro (Level 1), include: Mango ice-cream ( S$2 )

) Coconut ice-cream ( S$2 )

) Mango and Coconut ice-cream (S$2) Be right back, going to get my ice-cream. Read more: Top images via IKEA Singapore

