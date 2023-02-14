IKEA S'pore brings back S$0.50 soya ice-cream

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
IKEA's beloved S$0.50 soya ice-cream is finally back in store.
The ice-cream in a cone is sold via self-service dispensers.
Other soft serve flavours, though only available at IKEA Tampines Swedish Bistro (Level 1), include:
- Mango ice-cream (S$2)
- Coconut ice-cream (S$2)
- Mango and Coconut ice-cream (S$2)
Be right back, going to get my ice-cream.
Top images via IKEA Singapore
