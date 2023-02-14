Back

IKEA S'pore brings back S$0.50 soya ice-cream

Hooray.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 14, 2023, 06:31 PM

Events

IKEA's beloved S$0.50 soya ice-cream is finally back in store.

Image via IKEA Singapore

The ice-cream in a cone is sold via self-service dispensers.

Other soft serve flavours, though only available at IKEA Tampines Swedish Bistro (Level 1), include:

  • Mango ice-cream (S$2)

  • Coconut ice-cream (S$2)

  • Mango and Coconut ice-cream (S$2)

Mango: Image via IKEA Singapore

Coconut: Image via IKEA Singapore

Mango and Coconut: Image via IKEA Singapore

Be right back, going to get my ice-cream.

