ICA recruitment video leaves some commenters extremely dehydrated & eager to apply for job

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) might have given its recruitment efforts a bit of a boost with their latest TikTok video.

Published on TikTok with a description calling for individuals passionate about serving Singapore to apply to the agency, the video features an officer surnamed Lee.

She can be seen about to enter an office, before being stopped by the man behind the camera so that he can ask Lee a few questions.

"I'm with the manpower division recruitment team," said Lee responding to a question about what she does at ICA, before admitting that she joined the agency for "the job stability".

Once she entered the office, the interview continues with Lee telling the camera that she loves her job.

She also reveals that she has six cats, which she prominently displays in a collage of photos at her desk.

Popular with the internet

If you're familiar with the internet, you won't be surprised to hear that amongst the comments on the video were many who appreciated Lee's looks and personality.

One user, named Masterbaiter888, asked what the ICA officer was doing on February 14, Valentine's Day.

Such was Lee's allure that even hardened criminals were ready to turn themselves in.

Others were so enamoured with Lee that they even expressed interest in joining ICA and working as her assistant.

But before you start preparing your resume, it might be a good idea to heed Lee's words on the kind of personality ICA looks for when recruiting.

"Someone who wants to serve the country and our people."

Related stories:

Top image from ICA's TikTok account