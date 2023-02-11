Back

ICA recruitment video leaves some commenters extremely dehydrated & eager to apply for job

The officer, surnamed Lee, said that ICA was looking out for individuals who want to serve Singapore and other people.

Andrew Koay | February 11, 2023, 05:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) might have given its recruitment efforts a bit of a boost with their latest TikTok video.

Published on TikTok with a description calling for individuals passionate about serving Singapore to apply to the agency, the video features an officer surnamed Lee.

@ica_singapore What do you do for a living? ICA #3 Come join us if you have the passion to serve the country and safeguard our communities! 🐈❤️ #ica #fyp #fypsg #sg #tiktok #guardiansofourborders #secureborderssafesg ♬ original sound - ICA_Singapore

She can be seen about to enter an office, before being stopped by the man behind the camera so that he can ask Lee a few questions.

"I'm with the manpower division recruitment team," said Lee responding to a question about what she does at ICA, before admitting that she joined the agency for "the job stability".

Once she entered the office, the interview continues with Lee telling the camera that she loves her job.

She also reveals that she has six cats, which she prominently displays in a collage of photos at her desk.

Popular with the internet

If you're familiar with the internet, you won't be surprised to hear that amongst the comments on the video were many who appreciated Lee's looks and personality.

One user, named Masterbaiter888, asked what the ICA officer was doing on February 14, Valentine's Day.

Such was Lee's allure that even hardened criminals were ready to turn themselves in.

Comment that reads: I'm an illegal immigrant please come and arrest me.

Others were so enamoured with Lee that they even expressed interest in joining ICA and working as her assistant.

But before you start preparing your resume, it might be a good idea to heed Lee's words on the kind of personality ICA looks for when recruiting.

"Someone who wants to serve the country and our people."

Related stories:

Top image from ICA's TikTok account

Gurkha in S'pore smashes 2.4km run, clocks 6mins 46 sec during his IPPT

Subas Gurung was one of the three people who clocked a sub-7 run during the Pocari Sweat Run 2021.

February 12, 2023, 12:43 PM

LTA has declared carpooling through Telegram chats illegal, so when can you actually carpool in S’pore?

Can you hitch a ride from just anyone? We find out.

February 12, 2023, 12:24 PM

Sim Lim Square bak chor mee stall — once visited by JJ Lin & Jay Chou — closes down

:(

February 11, 2023, 10:38 PM

Harbour pilot dies after falling overboard into waters off S'pore's Southern Islands

Investigations are ongoing.

February 11, 2023, 10:36 PM

Mahathir quits Pejuang party he founded 2.5 years ago, says they rejected him

His son, Mukhriz Mahathir, remains as party president.

February 11, 2023, 07:58 PM

SPCA & Lunch Actually to hold Valentine's matchmaking event for singles on Feb. 19

Happy Furlentine's Day!

February 11, 2023, 06:10 PM

18-year-old national footballer Danelle Tan becomes 1st female S'porean to play in European league

Serial history maker.

February 11, 2023, 05:02 PM

Sim Ann & Faishal Ibrahim rebut PSP's public housing claims, reaffirm govt's approach towards home ownership & retirement adequacy

The Senior Minister of State and Minister of State for MND defended the government's record on housing affordability and retirement adequacy.

February 11, 2023, 04:12 PM

Man, 20, arrested for suspected drink-driving after car crashes into van along CTE

Police investigations are ongoing.

February 11, 2023, 03:04 PM

Majestic moody drone pic of M'sia-S'pore border still shows ghastly Causeway traffic jam

Awe- and dread-inspiring photography.

February 11, 2023, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.