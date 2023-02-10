Back

ICA to stop issuing physical long-term pass cards from Feb. 27, only digital ones will be issued

The physical LTP cards issued before Feb. 27 will remain valid until they expire or are cancelled.

Hannah Martens | February 10, 2023, 11:50 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From Feb. 27, 2023, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will stop issuing physical long-term pass (LTP) cards with only digital ones to be issued.

This applies to ICA-issued long-term visit Pass, student's pass and dependant's pass granted by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

According to the press release, ICA said LTP holders would be able to access their digital LTP through the MyICA app, MyICA e-Service on the ICA website or FileSG.

Physical LTP cards issued before Feb. 26 will remain valid until they expire or are cancelled.

By only issuing digital LTPs, applicants need not visit ICA as the whole process will be digitalised from application to issuance of LTPs.

This also applies to those who are renewing their LTPs.

Going digital has its perks

In addition, this will reduce the risk of damaging and losing the physical card, as the digital LTP can be accessed and downloaded on personal devices.

To ensure the security of the digital LTPs, LTP holders who wish to retrieve their digital LTP can only do so by logging in to the MyICA app, ICA website, or FileSG using their Singpass.

Those without a Singpass account can log in using their foreign identification number (FIN), date of birth and unique transaction ID sent to them in the email informing them their digital LTP is ready.

They will also need a one-time password sent to their mobile number before accessing their digital LTPs.

Top photo via Google Maps

Rail Corridor (North) opens with new nature trail & lookout deck, offers 21km of connectivity from Kranji to Spooner Rd

The entire Rail Corridor now has over 30 different access paths.

February 10, 2023, 11:00 AM

ACS must open doors to those outside its 'comfortable' community: School management on Tengah move & going co-ed

The ACS group's management said it wanted to make its Primary One intake more diverse.

February 10, 2023, 10:30 AM

SCDF sending another 48 personnel & 4 K-9 unit dogs to Turkey to aid in quake rescue efforts

Stay safe.

February 10, 2023, 03:23 AM

S'pore to host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025

It will showcase six water sports, which include water polo, diving and artistic swimming.

February 10, 2023, 12:55 AM

Spacious villas at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir now open for booking, rates from S$400 per night

Exclusive for HomeTeamNS members till Jun. 30.

February 10, 2023, 12:15 AM

All 11 opposition MPs voted for PSP's motion & rejected Government’s housing motion: Leong Mun Wai

The debate lasted for 12 hours over two days.

February 09, 2023, 07:50 PM

Majority of online scam victims in S'pore in their 20s & 30s: S'pore police

Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of S$660.7 million in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 07:32 PM

Median household income in S'pore increased by only 0.2% in 2022, hampered by high inflation

The improving trend of lower inequality in Singapore continued in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 06:48 PM

Up to 52% off alcohol, 1-for-1 beer in Feb. 2023 at Cellarbration

Don’t go to your next party without reading this first.

February 09, 2023, 06:25 PM

Taiwanese singer Show Luo brings mother to S'pore for black pepper crab & Michelin Bib Gourmand beef noodles

He can eat up to six bowls in a row.

February 09, 2023, 06:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.