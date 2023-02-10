ICA to stop issuing physical long-term pass cards from Feb. 27, only digital ones will be issued

From Feb. 27, 2023, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will stop issuing physical long-term pass (LTP) cards with only digital ones to be issued.

This applies to ICA-issued long-term visit Pass, student's pass and dependant's pass granted by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

According to the press release, ICA said LTP holders would be able to access their digital LTP through the MyICA app, MyICA e-Service on the ICA website or FileSG.

Physical LTP cards issued before Feb. 26 will remain valid until they expire or are cancelled.

By only issuing digital LTPs, applicants need not visit ICA as the whole process will be digitalised from application to issuance of LTPs.

This also applies to those who are renewing their LTPs.

Going digital has its perks

In addition, this will reduce the risk of damaging and losing the physical card, as the digital LTP can be accessed and downloaded on personal devices.

To ensure the security of the digital LTPs, LTP holders who wish to retrieve their digital LTP can only do so by logging in to the MyICA app, ICA website, or FileSG using their Singpass.

Those without a Singpass account can log in using their foreign identification number (FIN), date of birth and unique transaction ID sent to them in the email informing them their digital LTP is ready.

They will also need a one-time password sent to their mobile number before accessing their digital LTPs.

