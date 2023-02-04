Back

Hougang neighbourhood cat's makeshift bed at void deck gets removed by town council

Someone might have complained about the makeshift bed which led to its disposal.

Hannah Martens | February 04, 2023, 02:27 PM

Events

In a video circulating TikTok, user "raysonallen" shared about the plight of his neighbourhood cat who had its makeshift bed at a void deck removed by the Town Council.

The caption of the Feb. 2 video said: "our neighbourhood cat just lost its home".

@raysonallen our neighbourhood cat just lost its home 😭 #tiktoksg #fyp #cat #stray #hdb ♬ Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Notice from Town Council

The video shows a notice from Aljunied Hougang Town Council (AHTC). It was posted at Block 237 Hougang Street 21, addressing the residents of the block about the removal of items at the void deck.

The items in question were a cardboard box containing several stuffed toys and a cushion on a seat at the void deck, which was shown in a picture on the notice.

The notice urged for the cooperation of the owner of these items to remove them or to contact the Town Council so that they "can work together with [the owner] to resolve this".

The notice was dated Jan. 6, 2023, and the owner was given seven days from the date of the notice to remove the items.

After seven days, the notice stated that Town Council will remove the items without further notice.

"Your consideration and cooperation plays a significant role in keeping our living environment pleasant and goes a long way to help promote harmonious living."

AHTC might have received a complaint which led to the removal of the cat's bed.

Cat without a bed

The items that were on the seat in the video were meant for the neighbourhood cat.

The cat usually sleeps in the box with all the cushions, and there was even a sign that said, "[Please] do not throw the boxes/towels" to let residents know about the items.

Without the box and cushions, the cat just curled up on the seat, looking grumpy.

User "raysonallen" can be heard telling the cat: "Don't be so angry eh".

Netizens divided

Many netizens expressed their disappointment about the situation.

When a comment asked why the boxes could not be left alone, user "raysonallen" replied that he was not sure why the boxes became an issue as many neighbours can be seen petting and feeding the cat.

Screenshot from TikTok

Screenshot from TikTok

Screenshot from TikTok

Screenshot from TikTok

Screenshot from TikTok

However, some netizens pointed out that the seat at the void deck was meant for people to sit on.

The cat's bed should have instead been placed on the floor so as not to take up seats others may use.

Screenshot from TikTok

Screenshot from TikTok

Screenshot from TikTok

Screenshot from TikTok

Screenshot from TikTok

Mothership has reached out to Aljunied Hougang Town Council for comment.

Top photo via raysonallen's TikTok

