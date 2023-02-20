Back

Popular ABC Brickworks Fried Hokkien Mee stall permanently closed as owner retires

End of an era.

Ilyda Chua | February 20, 2023, 06:28 PM

The popular Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Mee stall has permanently closed.

The owner, second-generation hawker Toh Seng Wang, 73, has retired, according to a Facebook post in an aptly-named group called "Hokkien Mee Hunting".

40-year history

One of the best-patronised stalls in the food centre, the 40-year-old stall was even awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its delicious hokkien mee.

The dish cost between S$4 and S$6 depending on its size, and was well-known for its tasty broth and signature wok hei.

Photo from @shootandspoon/Instagram

Unfortunately, the stall owner was unable to find someone to take over the reins.

His children were also not willing to take over the business, Miss Tam Chiak previously reported.

Funnily enough, due to the stall's popularity with waiting times often exceeding an hour during peak periods, Toh later took down his award because he wanted to stay low-profile, a customer said on the post.

Top image via Huey Li Tan/Facebook and @sg.foodbuzz/Instagram

